Since its inception just five years ago, the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic has offered a jump-start for the careers of several top bull riders, giving them a lift to make the National Finals Rodeo.
During one of those first years, young Dustin Boquet earned more than $5,550 at the local event and that helped send him to his first NFR back in 2018.
On Saturday night, Shad Winn rode Frontier Rodeo’s Skinny for an 88 to take home the top prize of $6,317 to help him make his own push for the finals. He was back in the 40s in the world standings before this weekend but that top prize should push him well up the world standings when they are released Tuesday.
Winn beat out Tyler Taylor by just a half-point to get the biggest check but Taylor still earned $4,843 after his great ride on Lookin’ Up from the Frontier herd.
Rounding out the top three was Trevor Kastner who posted an 86.5 to win $3,580. The three top competitors competed Saturday before a large crowd at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Koby Radley wound up fourth with the 84 he posted on Friday. He earned $2,316. Jeff Askey was fifth with an 81 good for $1,44 and Jackson Ward was sixth with his 80 good for $1,053. Marshall Adkins was seventh with a 78, winning $842 and Maverick Potter earned $639 for his 74 on Friday.
Once again the bulls from Frontier and “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company of Apache made it tough on contestants to get a qualified ride, sending rider after rider to the dirt.