There are two types of rodeo rough-stock riders: those who do research and study their bull or bronc and then those who just wing it.
Saturday night at the LO Ranch Arena, Jeff Askey took the wing-it approach just like always and wound up getting a nice check at the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls.
Askey had drawn Farmer Paw from the “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company of Apache and he wound up with a nice ride for an 86.5 to jump into the top three and pick up a good check as he begins his bid to make his fifth National Finals Rodeo in December.
“Hey, I’ve always been a ‘wing it’ guy,” Askey said after the best ride out of 47 bull riders who showed up to compete Saturday. “That’s just the way I’ve always done it. Some guys do all this research and then watch video but sometimes you can overthink things. It’s worked good for me.”
Even though there were greats liker Askey and six-time world champion Sage Kimzey in town to compete last night, nobody could knock Roscoe Jarbo off the top spot with the 88.5 he posted Friday on Remember Me from the “Mo” Betta herd.
He edged out J.W. Harris who wound up with an 87.5 after the official judging sheets were reviewed by the secretary. Harris, a four-time world champion rode Bootlegger for his runner-up finish.
As was the case again Saturday, the bulls from the “Mo” Betta herd and Frontier Rodeo Company were up to the challenge in dominating once again. Kimzey was the third rider out of the chute and he made about five seconds on No Justice from Frontier before losing his bull rope and hitting the ground.
There were just five qualified rides during Saturday’s card and Askey and Ruger Piva were the best as Piva scored an 84 aboard Papa Shark from the “Mo” Betta herd.
Askey may be talking like an “old” bull rider but he showed last night that he can still compete with the under-30 crowd.
“I know a bunch of these young guys are going to every rodeo but I’m just picking the bigger ones,” he said. “When you get over 30 like me, you try to pace yourself and just go when you see a big rodeo that’s close.”
And speaking of close, the Athens, Texas, liked the fact that the National Finals Rodeo was close to home.
“It was nice having it so close to home and there were things I liked but the atmosphere just wasn’t the same as it was in Vegas where the fans are right on top of the action,” he said. “I liked the setup and I think that it will be good for the sport when Vegas and Arlington bid on that new contract in a few years.”