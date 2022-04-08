DUNCAN — Baseballs were flying out of the parks in Duncan and Marlow as nearly 17 runs were scored per game on Day 1 of the annual Southern Oklahoma Invitational baseball tournament, which got underway Thursday afternoon with the 10-team field featuring six local schools.
The tournament began at Duncan High School with Elgin losing to Norman, 8-0. Norman then faced the hosts from Duncan. The Demons won a slugfest against Norman, 11-9, capped by a grand slam by Trevyn Stewart in the bottom of the 5th inning.
Duncan got a second win later that night, as sophomore Cole Lynch, making his first varsity start of the season, pitched a solid game against Durant, while Tully Booth drove in 3 runs, Bryson Brooksher had three hits and Chago Barham had two doubles as the Demons cruised to an 11-4 victory.
Lawton MacArthur opened the tournament against Class 3A Kingston. After a closely-contested first three innings, the Redskins opened things up in the fourth, highlighted by a 2-run homer by Grant Holmes en route to a 6-3 win for Kingston. Evan Wiley and Julian Love each drove in runs for the Highlanders.
Over at Marlow, Altus ace Bryce Kahla held Fort Cobb-Broxton in check for three innings as the Bulldogs trailed just 1-0 before the Mustangs broke the doors down. Jaxon Willits went 3 for 3 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs, while Drew Woods had a double and drove home three. Altus got home runs from Kris Vuittonet and Jared Raasch, but it was too little, too late as the Mustangs ran away with the 13-4 victory.
Marlow then faced Guthrie with Mason Holding on the mound. The Blue Jays pounced early and often, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in just the 2nd inning, with balls practically jumping off the bat at times. The Outlaws didn’t back down, putting the ball in play and taking advantage of Guthrie miscues to claw back to 10-4. With the bases loaded, Jace Gilbert drove a ball into left-center, scoring all three runs to make it 10-7.
That wouldn’t be the end of the fireworks — for either offense — as Guthrie outgunned Marlow in a 22-19 offensive barrage. The Outlaws would bounce back against Altus in the nightcap, as Holding hit a home run while Brennan Morgan had a home run and a double to help Marlow to a 7-1 win. Will Bergner pitched all seven innings, allowing nine hits while striking out six.
On Friday, MacArthur will open the games at Marlow, facing Durant at 11 a.m. and Fort Cobb-Broxton at 4 p.m. Fort Cobb, ranked No. 2 in Class B, will face the only team to beat them this season when they play Marlow at 6 p.m. Over at Duncan, Altus will play Guthrie at 11 a.m., Elgin will play Guthrie immediately after and the Owls will then play Kingston at 4 p.m. Duncan will close things out against Kingston at 6:30 p.m.
Consolation games will be played at Duncan High School on Saturday, with games starting at 10 a.m., with the third-place game starting at approximately 4:45 p.m. and first pitch for the championship game slated for 7 p.m.