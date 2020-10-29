DaMion Mays might not be the most well-known player on the MacArthur football team to fans, but he is known to among to all his teammates.
“He gets along with everybody real well, everybody likes him,” Mac coach Brett Manning said. “He’s a good kid who works really hard.”
The senior wide receiver/safety has always prided himself in being laid-back and easy to get along with, saying it’s pretty hard to get on his bad side. It’s just one of the traits that make him a key piece to the Highlanders team. Another is his attitude, one built on wanting to do whatever it is he can to help the team, regardless of role or recognition.
“Just be a star in your role, no matter what you do,” Mays said.
At just 5’6, Mays doesn’t necessarily strike the most imposing figure physically. But he knows lack of size hasn’t stopped other players from making it far in football. His favorite safeties to watch — Budda Baker and Earl Thomas — both stand shorter than 5’11. Meanwhile, there’s a former Big 12 speedster in the NFL who is close to Mays in height who is electric both on offense and special teams.
“Receiver-wise, it’s Jakeem Grant,” Mays said. “He plays for the Miami Dolphins, went to Texas Tech. He’s one of the shortest guys in the league, but he’s so fast.”
As a senior, Mays is looked to by the coaches to set an example for the younger players. That kind of responsibility isn’t new for DaMion, who is the oldest of three, with a brother and sister both just a couple years behind him. Whether it’s for his family members or team members, he says leadership is more evident in deeds than words.
“To me, actions speak louder than words,” Mays said. “Everything I do is for my family, no matter what it is.”
When he’s not playing football or hanging out with family — or eating his mom’s famous meatloaf — Mays is somewhat of a history buff. While math is also one of his strong suits, he said history is probably his favorite subject, especially when it comes to studying the Middle Ages.
“It’s very interesting, the things they did, especially the English,” he said. “It’s cool to see how it still affects the modern times.”
After high school, DaMion hopes to study finance or business at a school in Texas, stating that the business opportunities in the Lone Star State might be too good to pass up. Until then, he’s trying to finish up his career with the Highlanders on a high note and hopes the fans and coaches remember him for his work ethic and hopefully something even greater by December.
“How I made an impact, just being on the team and hopefully I can say we won a ring and a Gold Ball,” Mays said.