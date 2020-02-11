LAWTON, Okla. – Beau Williams kick started a seven-run, late inning rally by the Cameron baseball team, as they earned their first win of the season and the first coaching win for head coach Kyle Williams.
Cameron entered the series finale with Texas A&M-Kingsville already down 0-2 in the series after a pair losses on Sunday. Sitting at 0-5 on the season, they were in danger of being swept for the second time this season.
The Aggie squad showed grit on a day with wind chills below 30 degrees and a slight mist throughout most of the contest. That gritty attitude started in the bottom of the first as starter Kalen Haynes worked around three walks and struck out TAMUK’s Will Arnold to escape the bases loaded jam.
Haynes put in a quality start for the Black and Gold, holding a Javelina team that had already struck for 28 runs in the series scoreless through four innings of work. His only blemish came in the top of the fifth when a leadoff walk came around to score for Kingsville’s first run of the game. The junior southpaw gave up just the one run on two hits, while walking seven and striking out five in 5.0 innings on the mound.
The Javelinas added another run in the sixth, as reliever Tyler Garcia gave up a leadoff single to Arnold, who was pinch run for by Reid Baty. Baty then moved to third on a stolen base and an error by the CU catcher and then scored on a double steal later in the frame.
Cameron answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame, getting a leadoff homer from sophomore second baseman Beau Williams, the first of his CU career.
Redshirt-Freshman Jayce Clem came out to pitch in the seventh for Cameron, and the Big Pasture HS graduate gave his head coach Williams a strong three innings of work that started with him picking off TAMUK’s Kohl Ullman at first to end the top of the frame.
Cameron erupted for five runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning to take the lead and stretch it out to 6-2. Preston Allerheiligen tied the game on a single to left that brought home Monday’s center fielder Erik Ohman. Izrael Trevino brought home Allerheiligen on a RBI single of his own to give CU their first lead of the series.
After Williams walked to load the bases, Jordan Harrison-Dudley added another run to the scoreboard via an RBI walk. Ryan Carter followed that up with an RBI single to left field and then Dillon Turney grounded out to second in the next at-bat, but still got the job done, brining home Williams from third for CU’s fifth run of the frame.
After Clem retired the last two batters of the eight via strikeouts, the Black and Gold gave their pitcher another insurance run in the bottom of the frame, as Ohman came in to score via a wild pitch, giving CU a 7-2 advantage.
In the top of the ninth, Clem got into a bit of hot water, walked the first two batters of the frame and then, after getting the first out of the frame, gave up a single that loaded the bases for TAMUK’s three-hole hitter Seth Spinn. Clem got Spinn to hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing just one run to cross the plate. He then got the next batter to ground out to short and secure the 7-3 victory for the Black and Gold.
Clem gave up just the one run on one hit through three innings of work. He walked four batters and struck out two others to earn his first collegiate win.
Williams and Turney supplied two hit games to the Aggie offense, that totaled nine hits in the contest while leaving eight runners on base.
The CU pitching staff of Haynes, Garcia, and Clem combined for seven strikeouts, just the three runs on four hits, and stranded 10 Javelinas runners on base.
Cameron, now 1-5 to start their first season under Williams, will be back on the road next weekend, this time for a four-game series at Angelo State. Game one of the series will be on Friday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m.