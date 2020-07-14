They say change in slow in D.C. And this was no exception.
But on Monday morning, the news many thought would never materialize hit the wire as the NFL team in Washington officially announced it would be ditching the Redskins monicker.
Now, there is still the matter of trademarking a new team name, would could get complicated, as a man in Virginia has already shrewdly trademarked 44 potential new names for the team. But in the meantime, this represents a milestone for those who have, for years, called for the abandonment of team nicknames they deemed offensive.
And while there remain discussions about teams like the Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Blackhawks, my mind went a little closer to our neck of the woods. After all, roughly 13 percent of Oklahomans are at least partially American Indian, so the topic would be considered fairly pertinent in the state.
Yet, while there might not be a Redskins in the NFL anymore, there are still five teams in the Oklahoma high school ranks sporting that name, not to mention five others who go by Savages. There are also 18 Indians, 21 Warriors, six Chieftains, three Chiefs and four Braves.
Are all of those inherently offensive? Do all of them need to be changed? Personally, I think names like Redskins and Savages are pretty clear-cut pejorative terms, but as someone who isn’t American Indian, my opinion is probably not worth a whole lot in that discussion.
But maybe whether or not people a certain group of people will be offended isn’t the question we should ask ourselves when it comes to considering their nicknames. Dr. Cornel Pewewardy, Ed.D., taught indigenous studies at Portland State University and has also taught at OU, Kansas and was Dean of Academic Instruction at the Comanche Nation College in Lawton from 2005-07.
In addition to being Comanche-Kiowa and a member of Comanche Nation, he is an avid sports fan. But for years, he saw the athletic scene inundated with everything from the Tomahawk Chop, over-the-top-looking mascots and even terms like “tomahawk dunk”, all of which he felt misrepresented Indian culture.
“I would like to change the nomenclature of our sports and turn it into a culture of positivity and unity,” Pewewardy said.
He viewed Monday’s decision as a major victory for American Indians and has been part of the committee to try to get Union High School in Tulsa to change its Redskins mascot, which is still in use just northeast of Lawton in Rush Springs. Recently, the school district announced it would “re-visit” the nickname.
Like so many issues of human behavior, it really comes down to the children. What messages are we sending to them? We can remove team names and feel better about ourselves, but will it accomplish anything if we still allow our kids to play on youth league and high school teams named after slurs or allow them to wave their arm back and forth, meant to mimim scalping someone?
Perhaps the most telling quote from my conversation with Dr. Pewewardy was regarding the oft-used argument for keeping so many of these mascots around.
“People talk about ‘protecting tradition’, but whose tradition are we protecting?,” Pewewardy asked.
Washington isn’t “erasing history”. They’re just writing a new chapter.