Happy New year!!!
If you stayed up late last night, ringing in the new year, and didn’t make it out to the duck blind it’s quite understandable. Or maybe it’s just too nice and cozy inside.
Whatever the reason…if you can’t get to the outdoors, I thought I would bring a little outdoors to you. These are just a few of the things that make wildlife so interesting. So sit back and prepare to broaden your knowledge (or get bored to tears, as my wife often reminds me) with some wacky wildlife trivia for the new year.
Here it goes -
· For every human in the world, there are 1.4 billion insects.
· Goldfish lose their color if kept in dim light. Similar to humans, they need sunlight to keep their pigment.
· A flamingo can only eat when it’s head is upside down.
· Mosquitoes are attracted to the color blue twice as much as to any other color.
· Goat’s eyes have rectangular pupils, which allow them to watch over their broad, flat grazing area for predators.
· Honeybees have hairs on their eyes to help them collect pollen.
· The giraffe has no vocal cords and communicates by vibrating the air around its neck.
· The shortest living animal lifespan is the mayfly. It’s entire lifespan is just 24 hours.
· The longest living land animal is the Madagascar radiated tortoise, living nearly 200 years.
· Greenland sharks may live up to 400 years.
· Dolphins sleep with one half of the brain at a time, and with one eye closed.
· A snail can sleep for 3 years at a stretch.
· An elephant weighs less than the tongue of a blue whale.
· All polar bears are left-handed.
· The alpine swift bird is able to stay airborne for more than 6 months at a time.
· A rat can last longer without water than a camel.
· Fish communicate with each other by rasping their teeth to make sounds in their throat, or by using their swim bladder to create sounds.
· Bats always turn left when exiting a cave.
· The hummingbird is the only animal that can fly backwards.
· Chickens have over 200 distinct noises they can make for communicating.
· Horses produce approximately 10 gallons of saliva a day.
· Armadillos have four babies of the same sex, at the same time. They are perfect, identical quadruplets.
· Crocodiles can not stick their tongue out.
· Opossum have 52 teeth-more than any other mammal.
· Opossums are immune to snake venom, rabies, and distemper.
· More people die each year from disease due to mosquito bites than shark, bear or tiger attacks combined.
· There are an estimated 8.7 million species on earth.
· Only 20% of those have been named.
Well, that’s enough for now. Hopefully you learned a little something. And if you will use this trivia a few times at the dinner table, I’m sure your significant other will encourage, if not push you out the door, to get out of the house and enjoy some of this area’s outdoor bounty.