As cattle producers are wondering how to feed their livestock because of drought, wildlife throughout the state are having a difficult time feeding themselves.
Dr. Dale Rollins, a wildlife biologist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and Research, said rainfall is now one of the most important factors affecting wildlife populations in Oklahoma and Texas.
“Drought years like this one are usually characterized by low nesting success and survival in game birds,” he said. “Similarly, fawn survival and antler development in deer is usually lower during dry summers.”
Rollins added that wildlife management during a drought is an extension of what should be practiced in wetter years.
“Populations of grazing animals like deer should be managed at or below “carrying capacity” to satisfy the animals’ requirements without hurting the range,” he said. “Keep in mind that deer can’t be put in a trailer and carried to the sale barn when pasture conditions become insufficient.”
Rollins said deer are browsers and prefer to graze upon forbs or broad-leafed plants, which are often unavailable during drought. He said the impacts of drought can be reduced by supplemental feeding in bad years and developing a variety of browse species in good years.
Rollins cautions against the potential exposure of wildlife to aflatoxins when feeding corn. He said aflatoxin levels tend to be higher when corn matures under dry conditions like those seen this year.
“Deer are less susceptible to aflatoxin poisoning than are game birds but are still in danger,” he said. “A doe can pass on the toxin to her fawn through the milk, and these toxins can lead to reproduction problems.”
Rollins said that practicing some type of deferred rotation grazing system not only benefits livestock production, but also reduces competition for food between deer and livestock.
“Rested pastures offer better forb availability and also benefit game birds by providing better nesting cover and allowing seed-producing plants to mature,” he said.
Water is another concern for wildlife during droughts. Many species of wildlife benefit from livestock watering troughs and farm ponds.
“If producers pull livestock off of a pasture because of a drought, watering facilities should be maintained for use by wildlife,” Rollins said.
He said it is often desirable to adjust the float valve on the tank so that the trough overflows and forms a seep on the ground.
“These moist soil areas may provide the only green plants in the area, which makes them important attractants for the insects,” Rollins said. He said the large grasshopper and cricket populations this summer are beneficial to game birds.
Fish in the state are suffering where water levels in farm ponds are quickly depleting. Rollins said ponds with low water levels are more likely to have low levels of oxygen as well.
“Warm or hot water also tends to stress fish, reduce oxygen levels and increased the incidence of disease and parasites in a pond,” he said.
Farmers can alleviate the stressful conditions by reducing the feeding rate, adding well-aerated fresh water to the pond from wells or other sources and by increasing the oxygen levels by spraying water over the pond surface.
But the most needed factor is rain. If the Fall continues to be dry and hot, all animals will suffer. A cold, hard winter could be devastating to animals in weakened conditions.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation is 25 ft. below normal, water temperature 80°F and clear White bass, Channel catfish and walleye slow on bill baits, crankbaits, and jigs around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 88°F and murky. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Fort Cobb: Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 88°F and clear. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and murky. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stink bait around brush structure and flats. Report submitted by David smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 88°F and murky. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around shallows, shorelines, and standing timber.