Wildlife Department offers tips for Pond management

Mark Guinup caught a Largemouth Bass at a pond at the beginning of July.

 Oklahoma Department of Wildlife

To manage a pond for producing sustained good fishing, you need to know two things – the current makeup of the fish population and how you would like it changed.

There are two main ways to check the status of a pond’s fish population – by seining the shoreline in early summer and by monitoring what is being caught by anglers. A typical seine haul should contain several fry and fewer intermediate-sized bluegill (two to three inches) and a few bass fingerlings (one to three inches).