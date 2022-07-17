During their regular in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commissioners approved additional opportunities to harvest antlerless deer and approved hunting season dates and bag limits for this year’s migratory bird hunting seasons. The resolutions were presented by Bill Dinkines, Chief of Wildlife with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
This coming December, the holiday antlerless deer gun season will now be open in Zone 10, which is in the southeastern corner of the state. Zone 10 has traditionally been closed for the holiday season. There will be a limit of two antlerless deer in Zone 10 during the holiday antlerless deer gun season.
Commissioners also approved migratory bird hunting dates and bag limits for 2022-23 as follows:
• Dove — Sept. 1-Oct. 31, 2022, and Dec. 1-29, 2022. Limit is 15 daily, 30 in possession after first day, 45 in possession after second day.
• Teal — Sept. 10-25, 2022. Limit is six daily, 12 in possession after first day, 18 in possession after second day.
• Resident Canada Goose — Sept. 10-19, 2022. Limit is eight daily, 16 in possession after the first day, 24 in possession after the second day.
• For ducks, mergansers and coots, the season will be Oct. 8, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023, in the Panhandle counties. Special youth, active military and veterans hunting days will be Oct. 1, 2022, and Feb. 4, 2023, in those counties.
• Waterfowl Zones 1 and 2 will again share the same season dates and bag limits this year. Season will be Nov. 12-27, 2022, and Dec. 3, 2022-Jan. 29, 2023. Special youth, active military and veterans hunting days will be Nov. 5, 2022, and Feb. 4, 2023.
• Daily bag limit for ducks and mergansers is six; there is no separate limit for mergansers this year. Daily bag may include no more than five mallards (only two may be hens), three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks, one scaup, and one northern pintail. Daily coot limit is 15.
• Hunting dates for light and dark geese will be Nov. 5-27, 2022, and Dec. 3, 2022-Feb. 12, 2023. White-fronted geese may be taken Nov. 5-27, 2022, and Dec. 3, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023. Sandhill crane hunting will run from Oct. 22, 2022-Jan. 22, 2023, west of Interstate 35 only.
Oklahoma Deer Hunting Conference set
While it might be hot outside and the last thing on your mind is sitting in a deer stand, the Oklahoma Deer Hunting Conference and Expo might improve your hunting spirits.
Anyone interested in learning about deer hunting is invited to attend the annual Deer Hunting Conference and Expo. Hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and National Wild Turkey Federation, the event will offer deer hunting tactics and strategies from expert instructors.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City. The all-day event features three general sessions and five breakout sessions chosen by the attendee. Opening session will include a “campfire-chat” with ODWC and NWTF professionals. Lunch will be provided and includes an all-star lineup of speakers including J.D. Strong, Director of the ODWC, Jeff Danker with BuckVentures TV, NWTF’s Travis Sumner and NWTF OK’s Sierra Michels. Lastly, the closing session will include a recap of the day, and door prizes and giveaways from sponsors.
Some of the breakout sessions taught by ODWC, NWTF and industry experts include:
• Advanced Bow Hunting Tactics with Michael Harrell
• Advanced Rifle Hunting with Steve Easom
• Deer Biology 101 with Big Game Biologist, Dallas Barber
• Deer Biology and Behavior 102 with Big Game Biologist, Dallas Barber
• Deer Hunting Regulations with an ODWC Game Warden, TBD
• Tree Stand Safety with former Game Warden, Jon C. Cunningham
• Finding a Place to Hunt with OLAP Biologist, Jeff Tibbits
• Game Care – Field to Fork with Austin Morton
• Habitat Improvement with Private Lands Biologist, Leah Lowe
• Introduction to Bow Hunting with Michael Harrell
• Introduction to Deer Hunting with Darrel Noblitt
• Introduction to Muzzle Loading with Wildlife Programs Supervisor, Jerry Shaw
• Introduction to Rifle Hunting with Steve Easom
• Q&A with Daniel McVay of Buckventures
• Saddle Hunting with Game Wardens Jacob Harriet and Jake Roland
• Women in the Outdoors with Tess Maune and Bethany Beathard
• Scouting and Stand Placement 101 with Brandon Adams
Early registration is only $25. After July 15, registration is $35. Seating is limited, so sign up today at the NWTF’s website.
Ducks Group hosting raffle night
The Lawton/Fort Sill chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting at raffle night at Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 NW Cache Road, Thursday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m.
The event is free, but drink wristbands can be purchased. Raffle packs will be sold and attendees could win Yeti Coolers and firearms.
Go to the DU website https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Lawton-Ft-Sill-Fire-Ice-Raffle-Night-64695 to register, or to make a donation to the chapter, if you cannot attend. This looks to be a fun evening swapping hunting stories, winning prizes and raising funds for waterfowl habitat improvement.