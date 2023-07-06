Wildlife Commission sets hunting dates

During their regular June meeting in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commissioners approved additional opportunities to harvest antlerless deer and approved hunting season dates and bag limits for this year’s migratory bird hunting seasons. The resolutions were presented by Bill Dinkines, Chief of Wildlife with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
This coming December, the Holiday antlerless deer gun season will now be open in all areas of the state, except for Zone 1 (Cimmaron, Texas and parts of Beaver Counties). The other 9 zones will be open Dec. 18-31, but check regulations for bag limits, and how deer harvested during the Holiday antlerless season counts toward season bag limits.
Ducks Group hosting raffle night
The Lawton/Fort Sill chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting at raffle night at Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 NW Cache Road, Thursday, August 3, 6:00pm.
The event is free, but drink wristbands can be purchased. Raffle packs will be sold and attendees could win Yeti Coolers and firearms. Contact Jeremiah (803)818-7486, for more information.
Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp Competition
It time once again for the Oklahoma Duck Stamp competition. This is for the 2024-2025 stamp. Entries will be taken through Aug. 31, and the winner will be announced in Early September.
The Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp Design Competition was designed to ensure quality habitat for the hundreds of thousands of ducks and geese that migrate through the state. The art competition, which began in 1980, features painted portraits of the state’s diverse waterfowl species by the nation’s best artists.
The winning portrait is featured on Oklahoma’s waterfowl license and collector’s stamp. Funds generated through the sale of the waterfowl license and collector’s stamp have helped purchase 11,675 wetland acres in Oklahoma. These funds also help to enhance, create, restore and maintain thousands of additional acres of critical waterfowl habitat. Wetland development units such as Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area and Red Slough Wildlife Management Area have benefited from waterfowl license funds.
The subject of this year’s competition is the gadwall. Rules and directions for submission can be found at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife’s website: wildlifedepartment.com.