Wildlife Commission sets hunting dates

Scott Calpino’s painting of a green-winged teal will be the 2023-24 Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp. Calpino is from Berville, PA. Collectors stamps can be purchased at wildlifedepartment.com.

 Courtesy Oklahoma Wildlife Department

During their regular June meeting in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commissioners approved additional opportunities to harvest antlerless deer and approved hunting season dates and bag limits for this year’s migratory bird hunting seasons. The resolutions were presented by Bill Dinkines, Chief of Wildlife with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

This coming December, the Holiday antlerless deer gun season will now be open in all areas of the state, except for Zone 1 (Cimmaron, Texas and parts of Beaver Counties). The other 9 zones will be open Dec. 18-31, but check regulations for bag limits, and how deer harvested during the Holiday antlerless season counts toward season bag limits.

Recommended for you