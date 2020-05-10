Deer hunters will have more opportunities to harvest antlerless deer this fall, and waterfowlers will have more hunting days in the middle of the season after the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission approved two resolutions in its regular meeting May 4.
The Commission’s first-ever virtual meeting, to comply with social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held via videoconference and streamed for public viewing on the Internet.
With antlerless deer harvest trending downward the past few years, biologists with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation who manage the state’s deer herd urged more liberal bag limits and more open days for antlerless harvest, as specified in the approved resolution.
While muzzleloader and rifle season antlerless bag limits will increase in most zones, the total combined deer bag limit for each hunter will not change. All deer taken during muzzleloader and rifle seasons count toward a hunter’s combined season limit of six deer. Antlered deer limits remain unchanged.
Chief of Wildlife Bill Dinkines told Commissioners that antlerless harvest as a percentage of total deer harvest has decreased from 42 percent in 2014 to 36 percent in 2018.
The new regulations affect antlerless harvest in all 10 of the state’s antlerless deer management zones. Additionally, the holiday antlerless deer season will increase from 10 to 14 days with the bag limit increasing to two, which are considered bonus deer and do not count toward a hunter’s regular season limit of six deer.
To promote antlerless deer harvest, a public information campaign will begin, said Nels Rodefeld, Chief of Information and Education for the Department. It will be similar to the successful “Hunters in the Know … Take a Doe!” campaign from 2001-06. The Department will also look into other ways to increase antlerless deer harvest.
Waterfowl seasons will be different this year. The midseason split will be reduced from 12 days to five days, which will allow opening day to fall later on the calendar than usual. Also, Zones 1 and 2 will have the same dates: Nov. 14-29, and Dec. 5-Jan. 31, 2021. Two youth-only hunting days will occur Nov. 7 and Feb. 6, 2021, but now will also welcome active and veteran military members to hunt those days.
Rain brings onslaught of mosquitos and ticks
Most outdoors folks love it when the weather starts to warm up, but there is a down side to that – with warming temperatures comes added numbers of mosquitos, ticks and other annoying pests.
With the blessing of the recent rains, standing water and an excess growth of vegetation has led to an explosion of insect growth and it only promises to get worse in the coming weeks.
Turkey hunters are reporting a banner year for ticks, and working in the yard the other night, I thought the mosquitos were going to suck me dry.
A study by the Oklahoma State Deparmtent of Health and Oklahoma State did find the presence of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the species that is the primary vector of the Zika virus in South and Central America.
And while it seems as the Zika virus has declined, epidemiologists are now more concerned for possible transition of West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis and Western Equine encephalitis. Oklahoma reported 7 cases last year for West Nile, but over the past 5 years, 191 cases have been confirmed and 16 deaths have been attributed.
There are two species of Culex mosquitoes known to spread West Nile virus: Culex tarsalis mosquitoes (sometimes called the “encephalitis” mosquito) and Culex pipiens quinquefasciatus (sometimes called the “southern house” mosquito). The “encephalitis” and “southern house” mosquitoes are most active during the early morning and early evening hours. These mosquitoes are unable to fly more than a few feet from where they are born
There are some things you can do to deter these biting, stinging and blood sucking critters from feasting on you and your family.
Mosquitoes —The Texas Cooperative Extension offers some great tips to help cut down numbers of these pesky creatures.
Home owners and gardeners should take steps to protect themselves from biting mosquitoes and to reduce mosquito breeding sites in the landscape. Early morning and late evening are often convenient and cool times to garden and, unfortunately, they’re also the peak times for mosquito activity. But this doesn’t mean you have to give up your outdoor activities.
To protect yourself from mosquito bites, avoid working in the garden or sitting outside at dawn and dusk if possible.
When you are working outside, wear protective clothing, including light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants.
To keep mosquitoes from biting through thin cloth, spray clothing with approved repellents, carefully following label directions.
A breeze can deter mosquitoes, so use porch fans or take a strong fan out to the patio.
Do’s and don’ts — Gardeners should inspect homes and yards for standing water, which is where mosquitoes lay eggs and where hatched larvae mature. Here’s a checklist:
• Don’t allow water to stand for more than three days in potted plant saucers or pet bowls.
• Do change the water in birdbaths twice weekly. For convenience, locate the birdbath near an outdoor faucet and hose.
• Do cover barrels or other containers used to collect rain water.
• Do repair leaking exterior faucets, hose bibs and hose nozzles.
• Do drain stumps or tree holes that contain water or fill them with sand or mortar.
• Don’t irrigate so that run-off results. This eliminates curbside standing water in streets and saves you money.
• Do clean gutters, down spouts and roofs, removing debris and leaves that may hold standing water.
• Do remove containers such as soda cans, buckets, tires and plastic sheeting from around your home.
• Do empty children’s wading pools and other outside toys that may hold water.
Other steps — In ponds or other areas where standing water cannot be removed, use larvicides such as doughnut-shaped mosquito dunks.
These products contain Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis (Bti) a natural bacterium that kills mosquito larvae without putting a toxic pesticide in the water.
Reduce dense vegetation where you can. Adult mosquitoes rest on leaves and in tall grass, so keep the lawn mowed and thin out overgrown vines and the like.
Vectors for disease — Recent weather patterns may have contributed to lowering the spring population of the Southern house mosquito, the primary vector of the West Nile virus. This year, however, the overall mosquito population will most certainly be higher because of all the rains.
While Zika virus does not yet pose a threat to humans staying in the United States, West Nile virus continues to be a potentially serious illness in humans. According to Centers for Disease Control records, several cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States this year, and more are expected.
No human vaccine is available for the virus, which is spread from mosquitoes that have bitten infected birds. The virus cannot be spread from one person to another, or from a bird to a person.
About 80 percent of people infected have no noticeable symptoms, according to the CDC. Those who do exhibit symptoms usually show fever and head and body aches. About 1 percent of cases are serious, however, leading to meningitis or encephalitis and resulting in high fever, neck stiffness, stupor or disorientation, officials say.
Because there is no vaccine, Health Department officials in say the best method of control is to limit the exposure to biting mosquitoes. Using repellents and following the above measures are the best way to prevent the spread of disease to humans.
Ticks looking for a meal too — Mosquitoes are not the only blood suckers out there. A little 8-legged relative of spiders, ticks, are notorious human and pet pests. And they too benefit from the wet spring. More vegetation equals more places for ticks to breed and hide.
And just like the annoying flying blood suckers, they too can spread diseases to their human meals.
Although entomologists say that the chances of conducting Lyme disease or other tick borne diseases is very, very slim, not too many folks enjoy the thought of a little passenger hitching a ride while gorging themselves on human blood. And with turkey hunters trampling through the woods in some of the very best tick habitat, a little prevention may be in your best interest.
Take these tips from the American Camping Association to help make your trip to the woods free from pesky ticks:
Wear long sleeves buttoned at the wrist and long pants tucked into socks or boots. Take a hat to protect your head.
A new material is being marketed as mosquito repellent. Not sure how well it works, but may be worth a try.
Walk in the center of trails to avoid brushing up against dense vegetation where ticks hide. Avoid sitting directly on the ground, use a seat or cushion.
Do a tick check every few hours or more often if in heavily infested areas. Visually check clothing and exposed skin. At the end of the day, do a final, full-body tick check.
Use an insect repellant containing DEET. Lightly spray clothing, especially children’s, and avoid direct contact with skin.
If you do find a tick, prompt removal of an attached tick will reduce the chance of Lyme disease infection. Use thin-tipped tweezers or forceps to grasp the tick as close to the skin surface as possible. Pull the tick straight upward with steady even pressure. This should remove the tick with the mouth parts intact.
If the mouth parts break off, it will not affect the chance of getting Lyme disease. Disinfect the area; a topical antibiotic may also be applied. Other methods of tick removal (e.g. petroleum jelly to suffocate the tick) are not effective. Use of heat from matches to make the tick back out or gasoline or other chemicals are unacceptable.
Note the site and date of the bite. Watch for signs and symptoms of Lyme disease, which include a rash around the bite area and flu-like symptoms. If such symptoms occur, see a doctor as soon as possible
It is an unfortunate part of summer that we taste good to other creatures, but with a little prevention, you can still enjoy the outdoors around your house, or the woods without picking up any extra visitors.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on crawfish, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Crappie and white bass excellent on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around docks, riprap and rocks. Walleye slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and jigs along the dam, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye good on jigs around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows and small lures around points and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. White bass and Saugeye good on jigs, sassy shad and trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad along flats and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation normal, water high 60s to low 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait and stinkbait along channels and main lake. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on sassy shad and shad along channels and dam. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.