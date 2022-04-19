CYRIL — Cyril got a helping hand as a high throw to home plate allowed not just the tying run to score, but also winning run, giving the Pirates a 9-8 walk-off win over Sterling on Monday.
The Pirates led 7-2 after six innings, but a six-run Sterling barrage in the top of the 7th gave the Tigers an 8-7 lead. With Hadley Gibson and Alexis Missey both aboard, Jaycee Shaffer sent a fly ball to center field. Gibson came in to score. Meanwhile, the throw home went over the head of catcher Mikayla Tahah, allowing Missey to cross the plate as well.
The two teams begin district tournament play on Thursday.