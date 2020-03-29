In the days prior to the shutdown of area league play, it was apparent that bowlers were finding their groove and starting to score much higher than in previous weeks.
As promised, scores from this week are from leagues that didn’t make the press deadline for last week’s bowling news and date back to March 12th (Suburban) to the most recent, March 24th for the Tuesday Night Movers at Twin Oaks, who have yet to suspend league play.
Hands down, the Suburban league definitely showed signs of improvement in the scoring department with a perfect 300 game, an 11 in a row 290 and by far, the highest series seen in these parts in a month, a 771 by Keith Thompson.
Demetrius Wilcox started the show with a perfect 300 game out of the gate. This is the two-hander’s third perfecto this season.
Wilcox added games of 258 and 203 to add up to a 761 for totals.
The attention shifted to Bruce Flack in game two when he spared and then went off the sheet with strikes to post a 290, 11 in a row.
Flack sandwiched the locally recognized honor between ‘no-carry’ games of 199 and 212, walking away with a 701 to save face.
Joining the high rollers and keeping the ladies in the news, Andrea Halstead put together games of 212, 268 and 226 for a 706.
And lastly, taking the series prize in the final game, Keith Thompson shot 256, 226 and a front 10 effort that ended at 289 for the weeks high series of 771.
More League Highlights
The last league to bowl before restrictions were applied at Thunderbird Lanes, the His and Hers, reported a couple of respectable series and several bowlers with high games.
Leading was substitute, Jim Bomboy, who rolled 266, 244 and 233 for a 743. Dale Perry followed with 728 on games of 246, 215 and 267.
Andrew Petering put up a 728 series as well, bowling in the TNT where he had games of 267, 233 and 228.
Mark Hill followed with games of 268, 214 and 245 for a 727.
There are a couple of honorable mentions in the TNT league starting with Jaylene Landers who rolled a 218 game off a 121 average.
In addition, James Spann also bowled well, posting 182, 189 and 201, a 572 series, off a 141 average.
League Status
It has only been a week but bowlers are already wondering what is going to happen with their league.
It is very simple, league play is simply suspended. Once the restrictions are lifted you can rest assured, your secretary will be advising you on when you will start back up.
The majority of our leagues have anywhere from 6 to 10 weeks left of the season, by the time we get back on the lanes, we will be half way through the summer before we’re done, but is that a bad thing?
Most of us bowl in little 10-week summer leagues anyway, we will just be cutting that part out all together this year, maybe…. It all depends on how long this goes.
Tip of the Week
So you’ve gone just about stark raving mad right about now and would like nothing better to do than to throw your bowling ball one more time.
We hear you and we understand, but that’s just not going to happen right away but you still need to stay in the swing of things, so to speak.
The most important thing is to keep in bowling shape. You know how heavy your ball feels after not pick-ing it up in a week? Imagine how heavy it will feel the next time you get to use it.
To keep from loosing your swing, my suggestion is to fill a gallon jug with water and swing it back and forth several times, as if you are swinging your bowling ball.
(A milk jug would be great because it has a handle and they should be easy to find now as all those jugs of milk that got bought up last week are probably spoilt by now.)
I am estimating the weight of a full gallon jug at between three and a half and four pounds but it is the motion that is more important than the weight.
If you want the full weight of the ball, might I suggest a coaching aid whereas you put your bowling ball in a bag, such as a buff-a-ball bag, and go through the swinging motions.
And if you are looking for a real bowling workout, grab an old ball out of the closet (let’s face it, you’re never going to use it again), take it to the back yard and let ‘er roll!
Yes, you will have to go get it but unless you live on a hill, it will not go far and you can just roll it back to your starting point.
You will come out of this exercise ready to bowl and with an appreciation of the invention of the automatic ball return feature.
Have a great week everyone, be safe, be smart and tune in next week for more bowling-related stuff.