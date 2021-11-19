Three years ago, I was enjoying lunch on a day out with the Mrs., recounting to her the events of the previous day’s Oklahoma-Oklahoma State game that had ended with the Sooners barely escaping Taylor Cornelius and the Cowboys.
“Why isn’t OSU ever as good as OU at football?,” she asked.
It was a question that was fairly base on the surface, yet was as loaded as a baked potato.
The simple answer is one is a better program. But if you want to give an actual answer, you must dig deeper. To have a better program, you must first build to that point. Producing championships and Heisman winners and All-Americans helps. You can chalk a lot of it up to recruiting, which stems from having better facilities, a tradition of championships, not to mention donor money. In essentially all those categories, you can historically give Oklahoma the check mark. Of course, when it comes to on-field performance against the Cowboys, the Sooners have dominated the Bedlam series, 90-18-7.
But having the better program and having a better team at a specific moment are two different things. And here’s the reason it’s a more complicated argument than just “OU is just a better program,” is there has appeared to be a mental block for Oklahoma State, and more specifically for Mike Gundy. Yes, Gundy won twice in four years against the Sooners, but he has also lost the past six and 14 total times to the lads in Crimson.
There have been years in the Gundy era where it appeared Oklahoma State might have the better team going into the game against Oklahoma, but didn’t win. Four times, the Pokes have been the betting favorite to win Bedlam, and have gone 1-3 in those games. (Sure, you can flip that statement the other way around in regards to 2014 when OU was a 19 1/2-point favorite and lost, but when you’ve utterly dominated a series against your in-state rival, one gut punch of a loss doesn’t hurt nearly as much.)
The fact is, no matter how many good players Oklahoma State has had over the past decade, no matter how good the team was, many Oklahoma State folks went into Bedlam with an uneasy feeling, because, well, it was Bedlam. Call it bad luck, call it bad play-calling, call it Squinky, call it Oklahoma just “knowing how to win”, call it whatever you want; it just always felt like Oklahoma went into games against Oklahoma State with confidence, like they had a mental edge.
And yet, with Oklahoma State boasting one of the best defenses in school history and the the Sooners having offensive issues even after a quarterback change, and with the game being played in Stillwater, the arrow feels like it might be pointing toward OSU breaking its drought. And based on comments I’ve already seen from Oklahoma fans, both before and after the Sooners’ loss to Baylor, there seems to be a crisis of confidence on the prairie. Just in my own experiences, I’ve heard Oklahoma fans say things like, “This just isn’t our year,” and “Have you seen our offense lately?”.
I also have heard OSU fans say, “I know how this story plays out,” alluding to the fact that Oklahoma State has come up small in some very big Bedlam games in years past.
Sooner fans have also said things like, “We still need to get past Iowa State,” which, yes, you need to do that first. Iowa State is no pushover whatsoever (just ask the Cowboys), but with that game at home and a week to mull over the BU loss and for Caleb Williams to rest his hand, I think OU has a reasonable chance to win that game.
Which would give us one of the most highly-anticipated Bedlam games in a while, in part because it would likely be just the fifth time since 1999 that the Pokes would be favored, and the winner (and possibly also loser) would go to the Big 12 Championship game. All of this, of course, is dependent on Oklahoma State handling Texas Tech this weekend. The Red Raiders are with an interim head coach. I like OSU’s chances.
Curious, I took to Twitter and asked followers who would win Bedlam.
The poll was split right down the middle.
Granted, I only left the poll up for an hour, and only 22 people responded. While it was a small sample size, it still feels representative of how fans feel. Can Oklahoma fans feel that confident given how erratic the team has looked at times this season? Can Oklahoma State fans really get their hopes up when it comes to Bedlam, especially considering Lincoln Riley-led teams have carved up Jim Knowles defenses before?
The next two weeks will tell us plenty.