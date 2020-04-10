If you have happened to talk to any Sooner fan over the past, say, seven years, you’ve heard the complaints.
“We don’t get the big, physical defensive players anymore.”
“I miss when our linebackers were big and actually hit people.”
“Big 12 football does not prepare our defensive guys for the pros.”
Now, voicing an opinion that OU ought to recruit more NFL prototype defenders is kind of like voicing the opinion that you want a job that earns you millions of dollars a year.
Yeah, everyone wants that. But that’s just not how life works because these things don’t grow on trees.
But Sooner fans have good reason to reminisce about the “good old days”. Take a look at the list of former Oklahoma players who’ve made the Pro Bowl, and you’ll find a trend that shouldn’t be too shocking to Sooner fans.
Oklahoma has produced the past two No. 1 overall draft picks. But it has been a full decade since the Sooners had a defensive player drafted in the first round, that being 2010 No. 3 overall pick Gerald McCoy.
But that could change in less than weeks. Kenneth Murray was the heart and soul of the Oklahoma defense this past year, both on the field and off. He was a heat-seeking torpedo from the linebacker position during the much of his three seasons, and was a determined leader who seemed to take the reputation of the Sooners’ defense very personally (especially after the team nearly blew a 21-point lead to Iowa State, which would have been the team’s second consecutive loss, sinking their playoff hopes).
And while he has his lapses at times when it comes to discipline and making coverage decisions (which could be said about a lot of linebackers in an age when 350-yard passing games are becoming the norm), Murray is still projected as a first-round draft pick by nearly every mock draft under the sun.
As mentioned, Gerald McCoy was the last Sooner from the defensive side of the ball to go in the first round. But when it comes to linebackers, Oklahoma hasn’t had a first-rounder since Jackie Shipp (1984). The closest any Sooner ‘backer has come to being a first-rounder since then is the 37th pick, where Teddy Lehman went in 2004 and Curtis Lofton went in 2008. While Lehman appeared in 45 games over five seasons, Lofton finished his career with more tackles than any other player from the ‘08 draft class and became a mainstay for the Falcons and Saints.
But as good as Lofton was, he never went to the Pro Bowl. McCoy happens to be the only Sooner defender to be named to the Pro Bowl (something he did six times in Tampa) since 2007, when Tommie Harris made the last of his three consecutive trips. But even without a trip to Hawaii (or Orlando these days) under his belt, Lofton was still an above-average player who was one of the faces and leaders of his defenses.
Murray certainly showed himself to be that type of player at the combine. He ran a 4.52 40, bench pressed 21 reps and had a 38-inch vertical leap. But that might have paled in comparison to his off-the-field performance. One AFC coach told NFL Network’s Peter Schrager that Murray was the “single greatest combine interview I ever had”.
On Wednesday, during a video interview with Dallas Cowboys ownership and scouts, Murray spoke about his experience growing up, specifically the moment his parents adopted three special needs children with an extremely rare condition. Murray said that as the oldest child, he felt his siblings looked to him as a role model in that moment, even though he was only 11. Murray said it helped mold him into the “go-getter, self-starter” fans see on the field each day.
Following his answer, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could barely muster a response. Gil Brandt, the Cowboys’ longtime vice president of player personnel, said on Twitter it was one of the only times he can remember seeing Jones speechless.
“Kenneth,” Jones said. “Kenneth, that’s...that’s strong.”
Where Murray will end up is obviously still unknown, but mocks have had him going anywhere from the Raiders or Saints to the Eagles or Ravens. And while the latter three are reigning division champions, all four of them could use an athletic linebacker on the inside who can move sideline to sideline. And in the case of the Raiders, a franchise with two first-round picks, you’re looking to establish an identity in a city that’s never had pro football before. You’re looking to find players who not only deliver on the field, but guys the fans can rally around. And Murray certainly appears to be that.
But his impact might not be limited to the team who drafts him. As the Sooners enter year two under Alex Grinch (assuming there is a season), the reputation of an offense-first, defense-fourth team is slowly beginning to turn around, and the play of guys like Murray and Neville Gallimore in 2019 was a big part of that. You begin to see more blue chippers from across the country signing up to play at OU on the defensive side of the ball. Murray’s play, especially in high-profile games against Baylor and Texas, has shown that Oklahoma is producing linebackers who can run and hit.
But as much as prize recruits want to be a part of a great college tradition, they want to know they’ve got a chance at the next level as well. And if you were a front-seven prospect, especially a linebacker, there wasn’t a ton of evidence that indicated Oklahoma was going to churn out pro-level LBs. If Murray is able to become a key cog in a team’s defense, and most signs indicate he is, what message does that then send to youngsters playing the heart of their high school’s defense in the years to come?
Who knows what the football world looks like in five years? Heck, nobody knows what anything will look like in five months. But perhaps, in 13 days, we’ll witness the beginning of a new era for Sooner defense.