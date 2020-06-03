In my brief stint in adulthood, it’s become clear there are certain code phrases people use when trying to sound like they want to avoid conflict. In reality, they just don’t like the idea that their ideas might not be bulletproof.
“I don’t like talking politics” is code for “I don’t want to talk politics if your politics differ from mine”.
And perhaps my favorite (NO sarcasm WHATSOEVER) is “Stick to sports (or comedy or movies or whatever)”, which translates to “Your opinion also differs from mine and I go to entertainment to escape the real world and you have ruined that oasis for me”.
Right now, it’s essentially impossible to escape news of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, and the subsequent protests and riots. No, it’s not comfortable to talk about or think about. But if we avoid discomfort, how can we possibly progress?
As the aforementioned phrase suggests, I’m guessing you don’t come to the sports page for political commentary. Lucky for you, I’m not one to write political editorials. But for anyone who wants me to “stick to sports” during this time, I have news for you. It’s not going to happen today.
Not only would it feel inappropriate for me to write about the possibility of the NBA returning this summer or how Oklahoma and Oklahoma State look heading into this (potential) football season, but we do not get the privilege of turning a blind eye to what is happening. Choosing to ignore the oppressed and the marginalized in our community is what has sparked the riots.
In Tuesday’s paper, we had a feature on the return of summer workouts for high school football teams. Our photographer, Michael Pope, said that when he got to MacArthur High School, players were sitting on the ground, gathered around head coach Brett Manning.
But Manning wasn’t congratulating his players on a good practice or telling them they needed to be in better shape for the next day. Rather, Michael told me, Manning was discussing the current national events with his team, giving anyone who might have something they wanted to say the chance to do so. He said only a few took the opportunity, but said for him to “stick to sports” during this time would be doing his players a disservice.
“If all we do is teach you football plays, we’re not a very good program,” Manning said. “Diving into issues like this, it’s an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but being uncomfortable promotes growth.”
That same morning, Monday morning, I stopped by each of the three high school football practices. And while I don’t have percentages of players I saw by race, the diversity of Lawton was certainly on display.
Go back to the front page of that Tuesday paper, and look at the photos from the peace rally and see the racial diversity. This is a community built on many races and cultures, which is one of the things I admire about Lawton and Comanche County.
Naturally, as I white man, I don’t know the struggle people of color go through on a daily basis. But I’m willing to do whatever I can to help, beginning with simply listening.
While we were talking, Coach Manning said something so simple and yet so powerful. And it sums up what we love about sports.
“When you’re striving together for a common goal, your skin color doesn’t mean a whole lot,” he said.
I understand different races have different customs, some of which I might not understand. But I am willing to learn. And that is what we must do. The unique cultural differences each nation brings makes the world so beautiful. If we were all the same, it would be a horribly boring place. And yet, deep down, we are the same. If you’ve ever seen a litter of puppies, especially from a mixed breed, you know they don’t all look alike. Do the rest of the puppies pick on the curly-haired one because he’s different? No, they just ask him to play. (Sorry, going off on a doggo tangent)
I wrote this because it is irresponsible of us to “stay in our lane” right now. This is everyone’s lane. Because regardless of our skin tone, this is everyone’s fight.