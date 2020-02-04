CONROE, Texas – In their final game of the Arkansas Tech Winter Classic, the Cameron softball team claimed their first win of the year, shutting out Pittsburg State in a 4-0 victory.
The first win of head coach Kayla Adams’ first coaching victory at CU came mostly on the arms of her senior hurlers. Bethany Hines started Sunday’s contest, striking out the first batter she faced in a one-two-three first inning.
Turner Whorton was the workhorse of the day for the Aggies, as the senior came in to relieve Hines in just the second inning and gave up just two hits in six innings of work. Her outing did not come without some adversity though, as she walked five PSU batters. Whorton was able to work out a bases loaded jam in the third with a pair of strikeouts and then stranded two runners in both the fourth and sixth innings. She finished with three strikeouts and left nine Gorillas on the base paths in her first win of the year.
After three scoreless innings to start Sunday’s contest, CU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Madyson Marvulli doubled to kick things off and then freshman Janessa Larman singled with two outs and then moved to third on a PSU error which allowed pinch runner Mikayla Workman to score from third.
Cameron added another in the fifth thanks to a Callie Busby double to left the brought home Khmari Edwards. The two-bagger was C. Busby’s second of the weekend and gave her team a 2-0 lead.
The Aggies doubled their score in the bottom of the sixth on a quartet of hits that gave them a 4-0 advantage. Mikayla Oaks continued her strong debut weekend with a triple to left center but was thrown out at home in the next at bat, allowing Larman to reach via a fielder’s choice. Maci McMurtrey and Kaylyn Smith recorded back-to-back hits to load the bases for the always dangerous Brenna Busby.
CU’s leadoff hitter brought home Larman on the unconventional RBI hit-by-pitch and then Edwards delivered a single that scored McMurtrey; Smith was thrown out at home on the play to end the inning, but the damage had been done.
Whorton finished things off with a three-up three-down seventh inning to move Cameron to 1-4 on the young season.
Edwards, Oaks, McMurtrey, and Smith all had two-hits for the Black and Gold, while the top of the order, B. Busby, Edwards, and C. Busby had Cameron’s three RBI.
Next weekend, Feb. 7-9, the Aggies will face another five-game slate as they compete in the first leg of the OC/UCO Edmond Festival in Edmond, Okla. CU will face Southwest Baptist and Colorado Christian on Friday and then East Central and Missouri Southern on Saturday. The weekend will culminate with a rematch against the Gorillas on Sunday at 2 p.m.