The two area teams left in the playoffs just keep winning, and doing so in style. But it’s officially gut-check time. This is the time of year when players and teams can immortalize themselves.
That may sound overly dramatic, but if you win a state championship, or even make it to a state championship game, that ensures you will be remembered among the best to play at your school. When your friends and family members mention you to others, they won’t have to say, “Yeah, he played there I think in early 2020s”. Instead, they can say, “Yeah, he played on that state title team”. That’s special.
Marlow still has to win a couple more games before any of its players can have that distinction. Mountain View-Gotebo, on the other hand, can win its first state championship ever this weekend when it plays Timberlake in Weatherford. And with so much at stake, I figured I give each game the proper amount of thought and space.
CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
MARLOW VS. EUFAULA (AT PUTNAM CITY)
What the Outlaws continue to do is nothing short of extraordinary. There’s winning, then there’s domination. In back-to-back weeks, Marlow beat two pretty good teams, and won each game 38-7. I figured that by this point in the playoffs, the competition would be stiffer, but Marlow just hasn’t really had any competition. In fact, the smallest margin of victory for the unbeaten Outlaws this season? You have to go back to Week 1 against Chickasha. The margin of victory there: just a minuscule 26 points.
I thought Chandler would be a close game. While I felt like Marlow dodged a bullet by not drawing Victory Christian, I thought the quarterfinal game against Cascia Hall would be closer. But believe me when I say this WILL be the toughest test of Marlow’s season thus far. Eufaula can play. They have a shifty running back in Matt Clover. At times against OCS in the quarters, he was able to go up the middle untouched, in part because of the outstanding offensive line. And then there’s Khelil Deere, who put on quite the two-way show last round. Not only did the senior have five catches for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns, but as a defensive back, he intercepted four passes. Marlow is a team that doesn’t make many mistakes, and Jace Gilbert had not thrown an interception until his last game.
I think Marlow is a team on a mission. They’ll get tested by the Ironheads (great team nickname), but I’ll take the Outlaws yet again. MARLOW 35, EUFAULA 17.
CLASS C STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MT. VIEW-GOTEBO VS. TIMBERLAKE (AT SWOSU, WEATHERFORD)
Much like Marlow, Mountain View-Gotebo has just made it look so easy in the way they’ve decimated opponents. The Tigers are a machine at this point, especially on defense. They’ve held opponents to 80 yards a game! Of course, it helps when nearly all of your games end by halftime. But the fact remains, scoring on this defense is darn-near impossible.
I think they’ll get scored on this weekend, just because of how hard it is to keep a good team like Timberlake down. J.J. Pippin is the do-it-all man for the Timberlake Tigers (this is going to get confusing) and is tough to keep under wraps.
But if Timberlake has Pippin, Mountain View-Gotebo has Rylan Belcher...and Landon Sechrist and Conner Leiphardt and LJ Hooper and Rylan Belcher. Because, while Rylan might be the engine of this car, it has plenty of other neat gadgets you can’t ignore.
I think the main reason for concern for Mountain View would be Timberlake’s size. It’s not that they have a couple of players who are simply massive, an instance you see with some 8-man schools. Rather, when Timberlake lines up on defense, there’s not really a “small” player among the 8 on the field. There were times last year against Tyrone in the semis where MVG just looked outmatched. But this is a different Mountain View team. It’s hungrier.
And that’s why I’m picking them win it yet. MOUNTAIN VIEW-GOTEBO 52, TIMBERLAKE 38.