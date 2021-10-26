For the longest time, Dillon White watched MacArthur football from the same stands many fans do. It was not until he was about 12 years old that White was given the courage to try out for the MacArthur Middle School football team.
“What switched it up from basketball to football at first was not running as much,” White said. “After that, it was about getting to hit someone has hard as I can. I can’t do that in basketball. You can be on the field and hit them with all you might.”
About five years later, White feels like he made right move.
“I did not start playing football until 8th grade,” he says.”I was always a fan but I was a big basketball player growing up. I started lifting weights, and somebody wanted me to try out for the football team my eighth-grade year. I was terrible but I loved it.”
That somebody ended up being star running back Isaiah Gray. The two went to daycare together before reuniting at MacArthur Middle School. As part of the basketball team, the two quickly became friends. Nearly half a decade later, and the two remain close.
“Me and Isaiah were always super close growing up. He was probably one of my number one best friends,” White said.
White was born in Frederick, spending the first seven years with his grandparents. After his second-grade year, White moved with his mother in Lawton and began attending Carriage Hills elementary. Since then, White has held his allegiance with MacArthur as an official member of the Lawton community
It has not always been easy for White. During the first game of his junior year, White would tear his labarum on his right shoulder. In hopes of not getting shut down for the year, White waited until the end of the year for surgery. Even to this day, White feels the effects of that.
“I had a big surgery on March 19. I missed a lot of football during that time. I was benching 300 pounds and now its 215. It kind of sucks losing your strength that you’ve been working since you started lifting weights,” White said.
For White, football means so much. Outside of the white lines of the football field, its is the people that make it worthwhile. The love, collectiveness and hard hitting from football were key in White’s change of heart.
“Football means a lot of things but if I had to say one thing, it is having a brotherhood. Having someone next you that you know you can depend on. The coaches are there if you ever need something. It is like having a father figure and brother right next you. That my favorite part of football,” he said. “Hitting people too, that’s also my favorite.”