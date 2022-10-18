There have been many great college football coaches who have shaped minds during, and even after their careers, and one of those is Lou Holtz who gained his most notable fame while coaching Notre Dame.
One of his best-known quotes was, “Show me someone who has done something worthwhile, and I’ll show you someone who has overcome adversity.”
MacArthur football player Jace White knows all about overcoming adversity and how he’s bounced back from that experience is what high school sports is all about.
“I came up here wanting to play football with high hopes but I missed games as a sophomore and then I was kicked off the team as a junior,” the senior linebacker said. “That experience taught me a great deal about myself and how I needed to improve and mature.”
White wanted so bad to get back into the program he was willing to pay his dues and now he’s playing a key role on Mac’s defense.
“Jace has come back and done everything we asked of him and he’s now an important member of this team,” Head Coach Brett Manning said. “That is what sports is all about; we all make mistakes but you learn from those and it only makes you stronger.”
It’s easy to see White is well liked by his teammates, including safety Shammond Palmer who joined him on our weekly Mac player profile interview.
Palmer’s road to his senior season included the hard weight work that has paid off in a starting role.
“I’ve played football since the second grade and I used to be a running back, but now I’m just on defense,” he said. “My favorite class is English and I’ve learned a good deal in there.”
Like most players, video games are a relief after a day of school and practice and it’s nice to get home and eat some of “mom’s home-cooked food. It doesn’t have to be fancy, I just love everything she cooks.”
Palmer has his sights set on a career in computer science but right now he’s still trying to improve his football skills.
“We can all get better even this late in the season,” he said. “I had to develop a good work ethic in the weight room and I think that is why I’ve been able to improve overall as a player.”
White gives much of the credit for making him a better player to linebackers coach Leo Holmes.
“Coach Holmes does a great job teaching us the things that can make us a better player,” White said. “Learning what receiver you have to contain is the first part of the job and he’s helped me get better in that area.”
White sure didn’t hold back when it came to his preference for food.
“I love any type of seafood; crab legs, shrimp, and anything else,” he said.
When it comes to a career plan, White has his goals in place.
“I want to be a lineman for a power company,” he said. “I think it would be great to learn that skill and then work for a company that goes to different areas of the country and the world to repair those systems after big storms. I have never been out of this area and I’d love to see an ocean beach.”
This week they will both be seeing an improved El Reno football team and the Mac defense will need a good effort to aid their playoff hopes.
“We just have to keep playing hard because we need to finish with these wins,” Palmer said. “We all want to make the playoffs and we need these wins.”