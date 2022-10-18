Mac interception

MacArthur safety Shammond Palmer holds onto the ball after getting an interception during the Highlanders’ game against Eisenhower earlier in the season.

 Photo by Steve Miller

There have been many great college football coaches who have shaped minds during, and even after their careers, and one of those is Lou Holtz who gained his most notable fame while coaching Notre Dame.

One of his best-known quotes was, “Show me someone who has done something worthwhile, and I’ll show you someone who has overcome adversity.”