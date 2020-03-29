On the way to work at the farm this morning I saw a herd of cows all bunched together…must be a good time to go fishing.
I’m not sure if that saying is true, but I spent my youth believing it.
I also remember my granddad telling me “red sky at night – sailors delight, red sky in morning – sailors take warning.” Although I didn’t know any sailors, I was sure to stay away from any boat when the morning sky was any shade of red.
He also said that a ring around the moon meant rain was on the way.
There is probably some scientific truth to these sayings. A red sky in the morning might indicate a presence of clouds that could predicate an upcoming storm. A ring around the moon, might be caused by moisture in the atmosphere increasing the chance of precipitation.
Fishermen have lots of superstitions that go along with the sport.
I have tried to research a few of them to see if there was any scientific evidence to give them credence, or are they just an excuse for a poor day on the water?
“A cloudy day is good for fishing” – This is a good one. Some fish species are very reactive when it comes to light, so bright sunlight probably limits their activeness. Cloudy or shady spots on the lake will probably have more “active” fish than those in direct sunlight. – CONFIRMED
“Fish bite well when it thunders” – This can be said in other ways too. Fish bight best right before a rain, right before a storm, etc. The point is that when a storm or rain front comes in the barometric pressure drops and fish can feel the pressure change. It has been documented that fish do feed more actively when the pressure is low. So there is a lot of truth to this old saying. – CONFIRMED
“Throw back the first fish you catch and you’ll have good luck all day” – I’m not sure where this one started, but there is nothing scientifically that supports this saying. In fact if anglers competing in bass tournaments would have a coronary if their partner threw back a legal fish. – BOGUS
“Spitting on your hook brings good luck” – This one is a little tricky. While on one hand lure manufacturers have been adding scents to soft plastic lures since Tom Mann first added strawberry and watermelon to his Jelly Worms, there has never been a study that supports that human saliva is attractive to fish. If the person had been chewing flavored gum, or anise and the old timers say, then there could be some merit. – POSSIBLE
“Wind from the East, fishing is least – Wind from the West, fishing is best – Wind from the South puts a hook in their mouth.” — This may be a regional saying, because in Oklahoma when the winds move out of the West, storms are likely to follow. Looking back at the thunder saying, an oncoming storm probably is a good time to fish. However, one of the worst places to be during a Spring thunderstorm is on the water. So, take caution when following this one. – CONFIRMED
“Crappie move shallow when the Redbuds bloom” – This is one of my favorites. Fish don’t live in trees, at least I don’t think they do, so the blooming of any tree is not likely to entice them to move into shallow water. Water temperature is the key factor in when fish start to spawn, so when the water temps move into the 50s and low 60s, crappie start their annual move to shallow areas to lay eggs. Although this year is extremely early for blooming redbuds, usually the redbud bloom and crappie coincide. – PROBABLE
“Sand bass run when the Oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear.” – Squirrel’s ear, mouse’s ear, however you’ve heard it, this is another temperature triggered event. And for most years, this seems to be right on, at least in Southwest Oklahoma. The sandbass run is one of the best fishing opportunities in the state, and when the oaks, a late budding tree, start to get their first leaves (usually mid-April) the sand bass are moving into the creeks to spawn. – PROBABLE
“Never fish in a bought hat,” – There are lots of sayings about hats and fishing luck. I once had a fishing buddy that lived by this saying. He would never buy a fishing hat. If you got one free with the purchase of a rod and reel, that was alright, but never buy one. Some anglers believe that a hat has only so much luck in it. When all of the luck is fished out…it is time for a new lucky fishing hat. I can’t find any scientific evidence to support this, but maybe it is a confidence issue. If you think something brings you luck, then you probably perform better. It worked for Linus and his blanket, Wade Boggs and fried chicken, and many others throughout history. – NOT LIKELY
Here are a few more, less probable superstitions that I have heard over the years, since these have NO scientific backing let’s just call all of these BOGUS:
A good time to fish is when you see a chicken preening.
A purring cat brings good luck to a fishing trip.
It is unlucky to take a dog on a fishing trip.
When owls hoot during the day, fish will bite.
A crow flying across the bow is bad luck.
Never bring a banana on a boat.
Don’t wear yellow or green when fishing.
Don’t wear grey gloves.
Don’t whistle on a fishing boat.
Don’t mention any four hooved animals (pigs, cows, horses).
It is unlucky to catch a fish on the first cast of the day.
A rabbit crossing your path means good fishing.
It is unlucky if a dragonfly lands on your line.
Jumping fish is bad luck.
Throwing a pebble in the water excites fish.
Spit in the mouth of your first catch, and you’ll increase the days catch.
Fishing lore or myths have been around as long as fishing. Some are based on superstitions or prophecies, while some have their footing in actual fishing activities or methods. Whatever the history it is fun to look at these sayings and debate their factualness.
That said, if you find a day with a west wind, ring around the moon, and the red buds are blooming and you will spit on my hook while letting me borrow your old lucky fishing hat, let’s head to the lake. Hey, why leave anything to chance?
Youth Spring Turkey Season set to open Saturday
Youth hunters waiting for April to arrive so they can go turkey hunting will get a head start this year in the form of a hunting season designed just for them, in fact, this year they can start April 4.
Slated for April 4-5 statewide (except for the Southeast part of the state), the youth spring turkey season will be open to hunters under 18 years old.
“This is a great opportunity for a turkey season just for young people,” said Lance Meek, hunter education coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “Taking advantage of a youth-only hunting season is one of the best ways for kids and their families and friends to spend some time outdoors together.”
For youth ages 16 and 17, getting certified in the hunter education course offered by the Department is the first step to participating in the youth season. Several courses are still available. Log on to wildlifedepartment.com for course dates and locations as well as other hunter education information, including the online course.
Youth ages 16 and 17 must also possess a hunting license unless exempt. For exemptions, consult the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide.”
Youth under 16 years old are exempt from the purchase of a hunting license and they and are not required to take the hunter education course. All youth turkey hunters must possess a turkey license unless exempt.
Consult pages 22-23 of the Oklahoma Hunting Guide for complete regulations.
“If a youth participates in the season but doesn’t harvest a turkey, they can use their unfilled license to hunt turkeys during the regular spring season,” Meek said.
The youth season limit is one tom turkey, which is included in the county and regular spring season limits.
All youth participants must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older while hunting during the youth spring season. Adults who are supervising youth hunters during the season may not hunt or carry any firearms or archery equipment, except under provisions of the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act and Oklahoma Firearms Act.
Non-resident youth 14-17 years old, must possess a nonresident annual hunting license and a turkey license. Non-resident youth under 14 are exempt from the annual hunting license but must have a turkey license.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation rising, water 52 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on jigs and worms below the dam and along the river channel. Walleye slow on minnows and jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation rising, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait and shad along creek channels, flats and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids sow on crawfish in the main lake and around points. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around docks and flats. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation rising with two floodgates open, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 55. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and Saugeye fair on minnows and jigs around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation above normal, water 52 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and sassy shad in the main lake, around points, riprap and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and stinkbait along channels, creek channels, inlet, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.