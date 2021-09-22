Halftime of a football game can be critical.
Regardless of what happened in the first two quarters, there is still time for scripts to be flipped and narratives to change. In the locker room, coaches might make adjustments, while the coach or players might deliver “rah-rah” speeches to rally the troops.
But on Friday nights, Kelyn Butler doesn’t usually hear much of those speeches. While he still has his mind on the game, for that 20-minute period, he isn’t Kelyn the nose guard for the Lawton High football team. Rather, he’s Kelyn the trombone player in the Wolverines marching band.
But no matter what he’s doing, he remains Kelyn, the fun-loving, big smile-wearing 325-pounder who brings positive energy with him wherever he goes.
“Happiest kid on the team,” LHS head coach Ryan Breeze said of Butler. “Great attitude every single day. Really good kid, the kind of kid you like to have in the program.”
But Butler wasn’t in the program until his junior season. Breeze had tried to convince Butler to join since he was a freshman, but Kelyn, who’s been in love with music as long as he can remember, chose the arts over athletics for the first two years of high school.
“I basically grew up learning instruments,” Butler said. “It wasn’t so much my mom and dad (who introduced him to music), it was more my aunts and uncles.”
Butler started with piano lessons at a young age and gradually picked up various instruments. When he was about 11, he gravitated to the trombone, and has been playing it ever since. And even though he did eventually join the football team, he didn’t have to surrender his spot in the band. Rather than see it as a distraction — having two duties to perform in front of large crowds on Friday nights — he sees it as a way to combine two things he enjoys.
“When it comes down to it, it’s more of, ‘How can I incorporate one thing into the other?,’” Butler said. “I like that I’m able to express myself through action.”
Butler is also known to express himself through his words and his behavior as well. Always with an eager look on his face, he revels in the chance to cheer teammates up and to lighten the mood when he sees fit.
“If it’s one of those days where we have practice, I like to poke fun or try to lighten up the mood of the players because sometimes their moods can be bad and down-putting,” he said.
Outside of music and football, Kelyn describes himself as your average teenager, doing “what normal kids do”, namely hang out with friends, watch TV and earn money by cutting grass in the summer time.
He’d love to continue studying music after high school, but if not, he’d like to venture into the study of the human mind.
“Music is something I want to pursue, but if I do have the chance, I want to study psychology,” Butler said.
Whatever he does, you can bet he’ll do it with a smile on his face.