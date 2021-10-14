It’s fair to say that there are some teams who haven’t exactly been who we expected them to be. Teams I predicted to finish in a comfortable playoff spot are fighting just make the postseason, while some teams I thought had little chance have pulled some mild upsets.
Other than that, it’s mostly been chalk. Our impressions of teams after the first few weeks have largely proven to be correct. The teams who were winning have kept winning, while the teams that struggled have continued to struggle.
Still, there’s four weeks of football left, and that can help decide plenty. We begin in the octagon of chaos known as District 4A-1. After winning its first two games, Cache has lost 4 straight and needs to turn things around fast to make the playoffs. They head to Chickasha, where the Chicks are in a similar situation as Cache, but already have a district win. Whoever wins this game will have the tiebreaker and whoever loses faces steep odds to get in the playoffs. Cache hasn’t exactly given fans much to be optimistic about in recent weeks and I have concerns about where this team is right now. Maybe they’ll prove me wrong, but right now, I’m going Chickasha 24, Cache 17.
All of these games with the exception of Cyril-Tipton will be on Thursday due to fall break. Home team in CAPS.
SNYDER 35, Empire 31: I think this will be a fun one. Both teams have excellent offenses.
Duncan 19, EL RENO 16: Duncan’s ability to stick with Ardmore really impressed me. The Demons could be heading to the playoffs after all.
Frederick 35, COMANCHE 21: I think the Bombers are a far cry from who they were last season but still have plenty to play for, and I think they can handle the challenge of playing on the road at Comanche.
CLINTON 56, Elgin 10: Tough break for Elgin, getting a hot Clinton team that’s among 4A’s elite.
Southeast 28, ALTUS 20: The Spartans are in the run for a playoff spot and that’s not lost on them.
Cyril 38, TIPTON 34: The Pirates are getting healthy and could provide some serious problems for Tipton.
Anadarko 42, MCLOUD 17: The Warriors are still in position to make the playoffs while McLoud has lost five straight.
MARLOW 45, Davis 10: With Metro Christian going down again, Marlow is rising in the rankings, but the results are all that matter.
APACHE 24, Cordell 14: Apache’s loss to Mangum was pretty sobering, but the Warriors are still in shape to make the playoffs as long as they take care of business in games like this.
MINCO 55, Walters 14: Walters’ win over Hobart shows the Blue Devils are improving, but the Bulldogs are leading the district for a reason.
WAURIKA 39, Central High 13: The Bronchos have played well against the teams they’re supposed to beat, but Waurika is more than that.
Mtn. View-Gotebo 56, GRANDFIELD 6: This one appears to have a predictable outcome.
Thackerville 42, TEMPLE 12: The Tigers have some talented players, but that’s not likely to be enough.