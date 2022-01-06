Where is the strawberry shortcake?

Sometimes we find it amazing that certain facts and events that happen in our lives are tucked safely away in our brains while at other times those things we did a couple of days ago vanish from our memory.
For this writer my memory of Sedona, Ariz., was all about concrete trucks and strawberry shortcake. Yes, I know it sounds a bit crazy but that’s how I remembered a trip to beautiful Oak Creek Canyon during my younger years.
We were visiting that area to see in laws and the first warning from our parents was watch out for the “cement trucks” that were hauling product from Phoenix Cement Clarkdale plant through Sedona and on to the Glen Canyon Dam site on the Colorado River.
Those trucks started making their runs at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, 1960 and the first one arrived at the dam site five hours and 20 minutes later. If my memory is right, one of the trucks came through downtown Sedona every 10 or so minutes and they didn’t slow down for anything.
It took more than four years for those trucks to haul 3,100,000 barrels of cement to the concrete plant at the dam site, a trip of 188 miles. At the time those numbers just didn’t register in the mind of a teenage but to think about that effort now is somewhat overwhelming.
OK, so what about the strawberry shortcake? It seems that one of the clerks at the small motel in downtown Sedona where we were staying told mom about the restaurant across the street and it’s excellent menu, including the best strawberry shortcake around those parts.
The restaurant also had big picture windows and the view of the great scenery was amazing and you could also watch the coming and goings of the trucks. While none of us can remember what we ate for dinner, we all remembered the strawberry shortcake.
It was so amazing that when we went to the same place the next morning for breakfast one of my sisters—either Martha or Becky—asked the waitress if we could order that for breakfast. I remember the waitress looking at mom and when she gave the OK at least three of us ate strawberry shortcake and we were hooked forever.
Thanks to the insistence of daughter-in-law Tanya Logue Goodman, last week we made that drive down the narrow Oak Creek Canyon highway with snow falling and car after car coming from the opposite direction.
When we finally came out of the mountains and into Sedona it was nothing like the old days. The commercialization that didn’t exist in the mid-1960s was everywhere and while the city has tried to avoid totally spoiling the scenic beauty of the area with sign limitations and other laws, it’s still not the same.
The old motel and the restaurant were probably torn down years ago but when you are driving and trying your best to handle all the roundabouts and pedestrian traffic it’s hard to do much sightseeing.
Plus, this writer still had a couple of hours of driving remaining before arriving at the media headquarters at the Marriott Camelback Resort. And as you can imagine, all I could think about was that strawberry shortcake as I dodged stressed-out Phoenix residents heading home from work.
While yours truly was trying to put together my prediction column, Tanya was once again working her magic on the computer, landing a reservation at Cheesecake Factory on New Year’s Eve.
To be honest, I can’t remember what I ordered for my main course that evening, but I will never forget that strawberry shortcake that made the trip almost complete.
The next morning Oklahoma State did what nobody outside of our great state thought was possible and that was beat No. 5-ranked Notre Dame. I was told all the ESPN Gameday crew picked the Irish and most of the Phoenix media members did the same.
While most of the Oklahoma State media delegation was a bit surprised with the early success the Irish had on offense, nobody was changing their picks at halftime and in the end the Cowboys somehow found a way to pull out a 37-25 victory.
Was that narrow victory the “biggest in school history” as Coach Mike Gundy proclaimed? That’s a debate saved for another day. Right now, I’m just trying to find the best strawberry shortcake in Lawton.