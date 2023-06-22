Lightning

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year. Although most lightning occurs in the summer, people can be struck at any time of year.

Lightning kills an average of 30 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured. This week marks the 22nd anniversary of National Lightning Safety Week, and it is important for folks spending time outdoors to follow some advice from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

