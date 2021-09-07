ELGIN — Leadership manifests itself in different ways. But when most sports fans think of team leaders, they often envision players who not only work as hard as anyone on the team, but someone who can rally the troops with his words.
Elgin center Gavin Bolan has little trouble doing either. As a senior, Bolan is looked to as a leader for the younger players. But his vocal nature is something he’s always carried with him.
“I was born like that. I’m just always talking,” Bolan said. “I can tell when the team is down and needs some pep, I’ve always been that pump-up guy.”
On the offensive line especially, his talkative nature serves as great foil to his teammate and friend, guard Rylan Hitt, who rarely likes to speak up and give speeches. Gavin takes that role on and runs with it. And his teammates are usually ready to follow.
“When Gavin speaks, everybody listens,” Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “He has a charisma that is just special. He had a tremendous summer. He’s taken his senior year extremely seriously. The kids believe him and every time they’re in a huddle, you’re going to hear him speaking. It’s special that he’s bought in and taken that role on for our team this year.”
Every football player’s senior year is significant for the obvious reasoning that it’s their last. But in Bolan’s case, there’s something much more driving him. Last season’s Elgin team went 0-8. It was humiliating for the players and coaches alike. But rather than wallow in self-pity, Bolan and his teammates decided to use it as fuel. For eight months, the Owls remembered how that season felt, and how none of them wanted to feel that again.
“Going winless last year lit a fire under everybody,” Bolan said. “I hated it. Everybody hated it. People looked at us differently at school. We took a different attitude this year.
Even though we were all on that team (last year), nobody from that team still exists, really.”
And on Friday, the Owls proved they weren’t the same team as last year, rolling past Anadarko in a 55-41 victory in which the offense put up 514 yards of offense. Bolan and the rest of the offensive line (who call themselves the “Roughriders”) were integral in creating holes for running backs Matt Lund and Casey Britton, while also protecting quarterbacks Ricardo Smith and Tres Lorah.
After last year’s debacle, Bolan worked on improving his play, beginning with his footwork. A lifelong Oklahoma Sooner fan who goes to every home game he can, Bolan has had a pretty good center to watch the past few years in Sooner-turned-Chief Creed Humphrey, while his offensive coaches also worked with him on his balance.
“I try to use my feet to put myself in the right spot,” Bolan said. “During practice, that’s what Coach Castro (offensive coordinator Adam Castro) preaches is use your feet to take you where you want to go.”
Outside of football, Bolan enjoys hanging out with friends. Last year, during the COVID-19 quarantine, he began doing work for his dad’s underground construction company, and discovered an interest in that type of work. He said it’s a job field he could see himself getting involved in. Sometimes, he even involves his friends.
“I would go run errands for him, and my fiends would come along sometimes,” Bolan said. “My friends and I drove down to Texas like 5 times last year to pick up Ditch Witch equipment.”
In the meantime, Bolan and the rest of the Owls are ready to prove that Week 1 was no fluke. Sure, getting one victory is technically an improvement over last season. But that’s not what Bolan and his teammates are striving for.
“Hopefully (we’re remembered for) hosting a playoff game and turning the culture around for the underclassmen who are talented,” Bolan said. “Hopefully they don’t have to think about how to lift, how to go about their business after we’re gone. Hopefully they just know and understand how to do things.”