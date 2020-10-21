In this age of lightning-fast technology and convenience, human beings expect things to be perfect and to be perfect right now.
OK, maybe I’m oversimplifying, but you can’t tell me you didn’t just yell at your email or phone or Netflix for taking more than 3 seconds to load.
The point is, we have gotten so used to things being so close to perfect that when they’re not, tantrums are liable to be thrown.
And boy, have people thrown tantrums this year about how the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) has handled the football season, especially as it pertains to canceled games and the playoffs. First, teams would have to forfeit. Then, the word “forfeit” was removed so as to not punish teams who were unable to play.
And this week, the OSSAA introduced their definitive set of rules for football playoff qualification for 2020. The most talked-about major change is that every team has the option of playing in a playoff or “play-in” game. And spoiler alert: some people initially hated that idea, citing it as another example of participation trophy culture run amuck (apparently ignoring that literally every basketball team in Oklahoma makes the playoffs).
To those people (or likely Twitter bot accounts), I would offer these three points.
1. It’s literally hurting nobody.
2. If your team gets upset in the first round because there was an extra round of playoffs, they likely weren’t going to win the state title anyway.
3. This is quite frankly far more fair than any of the previous plans that came before it.
The fact of the matter is this year has been just a storm of grossness and there was never going to be a perfect solution. This might be the closest thing we’ve got at this point.
And sure, there are some facets of the plan that don’t have everyone enthused. And here are some of the potential issues I find with the plan.
Forfeit issues — While forfeits were not used in the regular season, they certainly could be a factor in the postseason. If Team A beats Team B on the field and advances, but Team A then has a COVID outbreak and can’t play in the next round, Team B can take their spot in the next round. To me, this will only further the trend that has already gathered steam, according to local rumblings: coaches encouraging their players not to get tested. Even if a school district does not explicitly require coaches to have players tested, thus not representing any violation of rules or breaking of laws, it still sends a pretty clear of where priorities lie. And while it is easy to criticize and say, “The safety of the children should come first” (which it should), if a local team makes it even as far as a state semifinal, you think they’re going to want to give up a spot to a team they already beat?
District rankings — Over the next three weeks, the coaches in each district will be asked to rank the teams in their districts and submit the rankings to the district chair. My old coworker Kevin Green brought up the idea of a coaches’ poll earlier in the season as a way to combat unbalanced district standings where some teams might have played more games than others. I said that much like the OSSAA’s decision to eliminate COVDI-related forfeits in the regular season, the idea sounded nice on paper, but could be manipulated and exploited by coaches. And to his credit, OSSAA assistant executive director Mike Whaley addressed the topic on Monday during a Zoom conference available to the media. He said there had been polls in football before and said that if you asked him whether any politicking, manipulation, backstabbing or all other brands of shenanigans took took place, he’d say it probably did.
Those may seem like red flags, but just remember where we were two months ago.
Now remember where we were in six months ago, in late April, wondering if we would have football at all. Not only did we get football, we going to have playoff football and it’s available to everyone.
How is that a bad thing?