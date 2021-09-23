The first few weeks of the high school football season were certainly eye-opening at times, as we learned some lessons about plenty of local teams. We learned that some teams looked vastly improved from 2020. Other teams are not looking nearly as good as their preseason rankings might have suggested. But three games is a pretty small sample size. We might think we’ve learned a lot about a team, but by now, teams have game film to work off of, they have (hopefully) developed some rapport and timing between quarterbacks and pass-catchers. And under the hot spotlight of district play is where you truly find out which teams are going to be contenders and which are pretenders.
The area teams in Class 4A and Class 2A are especially intriguing. Cache looked dominant on defense in the first two games, but missed some opportunities against a very good Plainview squad. Elgin started off the season with a 55-point outburst in the opener, and the run game appears to be sound with Matt Lund running behind a nasty offensive line, but the defense is giving up 34 points per game. How will that translate in the District 4A-1 gauntlet?
Meanwhile, Frederick’s first two games appeared to demonstrate just how much last year’s departures might hurt. Then the Bombers go out and destroy Hobart. Comanche is 3-0 after just holding off a frantic comeback attempt by Lone Grove. Now they get Marlow, who is looking about like what we expected. And as the Outlaws prepare to host Comanche, a team they haven’t lost to since 2011, it’s tough to see the No. 3 team in 2A losing. But then again, nothing is quite ever what it seems, and we still have a lot to learn about these teams.
But that game is where we start, as the Indians have already matched last year’s win total. Kooper Doucet looks more comfortable at quarterback this season, and Bryson Evans is continuing to solidify his place as one of the area’s top playmakers. Meanwhile, Marlow is looking like a steamroller. And it’s impossible to understate just how valuable Jace Gilbert is — as a kicker. Yes, he’s a talented and efficient quarterback, but the fact that opponents’ average starting field position is at their own 20 while the Outlaws typically start at their own 44 is staggering. It makes the offense’s job much easier when you don’t have as far to go, and it makes the defense’s job easier when the opponent is backed up. I expect a raucous crowd, I expect Comanche to put up a fight, but I expect Marlow to win, 45-21.
(Home team in CAPS)
BETHANY 34, Cache 27: This game came down to the wire last year and I expect it to be close again. This Bethany team looks like a serious dark horse in 4A, and win for Cache could do wonders for playoff seeding purposes.
ELGIN 24, Elk City 23: It’s hard to tell just how good these teams are. Two of Elk City’s wins came against teams without much recent winning tradition, while Elgin’s win over Anadarko is beginning to lose a little bit shine with the Warriors not looking like the team we thought they were originally. I think they’re evenly matched and it should be entertaining.
Velma-Alma 48, SNYDER 38: These two teams staged some thrillers last season and it should be fun once again.
ALTUS 30, Capitol Hill 10: How will the Bulldogs react to an in-season coaching change and a system change (back to a familiar system)? I’m not sure it matters against the Red Wolves.
Perkins-Tryon 38, ANADARKO 24: I think ‘Darko shows some fight early, but their woes on defense continue.
Frederick 33, MARIETTA 13: The Bombers have some nice, young weapons, it’s just been a matter of meshing and playing a complete four-quarter game.
Mangum 36, WALTERS 12: Congrats to Walters for collecting its first win since 2018! Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s a win streak here.
Minco 35, CARNEGIE 20: This might not be the Minco of old, but their losses have come against stiff competition.
Alex 36, CYRIL 16: Cyril has too many players out for them to squander opportunities and have as many motion penalties called against them as they did against Temple if they expect to win again.
Temple 23, GRANDFIELD 15: Welcome to the “Somebody’s Gotta Win” Bowl! Two winless teams enter, one will leave with the season’s first victory.
Central High 54, BRAY-DOYLE 6: The Bronchos get a win against a local rival.
MOUNTAIN VIEW-GOTEBO 57, Paoli 8: I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again: this is a team on a mission.
Empire 49, WILSON 14: The Bulldogs continue to beat the teams they’re supposed to beat.
Last week: 7-3 (I’m taking two “no results” from last week, as Carnegie-Elmore City was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions and Geary had to cancel against Mountain View-Gotebo, leaving the Tigers to hastily schedule a game against Waurika, which Mountain View won. And while I would have likely picked top-ranked MVG to beat whoever they played, I didn’t predict their game against Waurika, so I’m not gonna count it. If I’m gonna get a W, I want to get it fairly.)
Season record: 35-13