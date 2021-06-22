The Oklahoma City Thunder are not likely to end up with Cade Cunningham.
Sorry.
I just felt it was best to get that blunt fact out of the way before Thunder fans do too much damage to their mental health by fooling themselves.
Going into tonight, three teams are tied for the best odds at landing the top pick — Houston, Detroit and Orlando are at 14 percent. The Thunder (along with the Cleveland Cavaliers) own an 11.5-percent chance at landing pick No. 1, presumed to be Cunningham.
But just because they don’t end up with the OSU golden boy does not mean tonight’s NBA Draft lottery is not an exciting night for Thunder fans.
And because I figured someone would read my statement above about Cade and be quick to point out how wrong I am (because that’s what sells in sports media these days — arguing), I wanted to make sure I covered all my bases and found out just what the odds are that the Thunder don’t (or do) end up with the No. 1 pick tonight. I also wanted to see just what to expect (realistically) in terms of where the Rockets’ protected pick (which goes to the OKC if it falls out of the top 4) eventually ends up.
And just to make sure I had a large enough sample size, I ran 75 draft lottery simulations on tankathon.com. And to put it in as bland of terms as possible, the results were....interesting.
Based on draft lottery odds, the Thunder have an average pick value of 4.6, meaning they are more than likely going to get pick number 4 or 5. And as if to prove that point exactly, of my 75 simulations, the Thunder ended up with an average pick of 4.4.
Of the 75 simulations, the Thunder got a top-5 pick with their own pick 58.7 percent of the time. And with the likes of Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and G Leaguers Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, there is some serious talent up for grabs in the top 5.
Of the 75 simulations, 35 of them had the Thunder also getting the Rockets’ pick. Of those 35, 20 had the Thunder’s own pick winding up in the top 5. With the top-heavy nature of this draft class, two top-5 picks would be extraordinary. Even if the Thunder don’t get Cunningham, the likelihood of landing a future franchise player is extraordinary.
But...what if they do get Cade?
In the 75 simulations, 10 of them wound up with the Thunder holding the No. 1 pick. In half of those 10, the Thunder also got the Rockets’ top pick. So while it’s not likely, it’s not impossible.
If that’s the best-case scenario, what about the worst-case scenario? Of the 75 simulations, 31 of them (about 41 percent) yielded pick 6, 7 or 8 for the Thunder. And of those 31, about half of them resulted in the Rockets keeping their pick.
There is plenty of reason to be excited, as the Thunder hold the rights to three-first round picks and are guaranteed at least one pick in the top 8. But depending on how the ping pong balls bounce, things could get very interesting. Maybe not “Cade to OKC” interesting, but still incredibly positive for the Thunder.