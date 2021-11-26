A constant battle in life, and in sports especially, is separating perception from reality. We begin to craft a narrative in our heads about what a person or a player or a team is, and then that becomes their M.O., whether it’s correct or not.
The 2021 college football season is a perfect microcosm of that. Perception: SEC is defensive country, led by mighty Alabama. Reality: Four of the top 16 scoring offenses and five of the top 21 offenses in terms of total yardage reside in the Southeastern Conference, and though Alabama still possesses a top-20 scoring defense, they’ve had serious troubles against the pass this year. Perception: Clemson’s recruiting always gives the Tigers an advantage in the weak ACC. Reality: While 8 or 9 wins wouldn’t be a failure at most schools, it’s a been a pretty gross season for the perpetual CFP participants.
And finally...Perception: The Big 12 is an offense-first, defense-third league, with high-flying teams like Oklahoma and Oklahoma State leading the charge. Reality: Neither team is in the top 30 in passing yards nationally. Oklahoma’s offense, in terms of total yardage, isn’t just not in the top 10 in the country, it’s not even top 30 in the country. The Pokes have thrown for for than 300 yards just twice (one of those being in a survival-mode panic-fest against FCS Missouri State), and haven’t eclipsed 250 in any of their other nine games. And if you weren’t already hearing the Twilight Zone music, a Mike Gundy-coached team is giving up the third-fewest points and yards in the nation. Shoot, this year’s Bedlam game carries an over/under (for those into that sort of thing) of 49.5 points and I’m telling you to please think about that very carefully.
When I’ve talked to people recently about this Bedlam, fans on both sides seem to believe the Cowboys have the edge. And most, if not all recent evidence would support that. Oklahoma went through a quarterback change and settled on a QB who has been up-and-down in recent weeks. Oklahoma State has stifled everything that’s come into its path. Why would an offense that has struggled to find an identity at times be any different?
Well, for one, Oklahoma will undoubtedly be the best offense the Pokes have faced this season. And the defense has shown flashes of brilliance at times. That secondary is rugged, Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto should provide plenty of trouble for that offensive line. The Sooners still have gobs of talent, and if last week was any indication, it seems like Lincoln Riley finally remembered that handing the ball off to Kennedy Brooks is actually a pretty good plan. And while the Pokes have been excellent against the run, Brooks (and Riley) have had success against OSU before. And this certainly seems like a Bedlam where defense and running games will reign.
But is that a good thing for the Sooners? Jaylen Warren is having himself a breakout season and Spencer Sanders (provided he doesn’t get knocked into next Thanksgiving like he did one Bedlam ago) is a great improvisor with his legs. The Pokes might have the edge in the run game, all things considered. Add in the defensive edge, the home field, it’s easy to see why people are picking the Cowboys.
And yet, there’s still one last perception: Oklahoma has owned Mike Gundy. And this one appears to be just as much reality as it is myth. The Mulleted One always seems to overthink (or underthink) in these games. He has been the wild card in recent seasons. Or, more specifically, his offense has been the wild card, because that has more often than not needed to be his meal ticket to victory throughout his time. But not this year. Not with the blitz-throwing, cigar-smoking Ivy League wizard that is Jim Knowles directing this defense.
My prediction? It comes down to something I heard from a friend the other day.
“I feel like I know what to expect from Oklahoma State offensively.
I feel like I know what to expect from Oklahoma State defensively.
I’m not sure I know what to expect from Oklahoma on either side.”
That wild-card factor could decide it. I think it’s actually incredibly close. But I think Sanders and Warren drive the Pokes down the field to set up a game-winning field goal. Cowboys 27, Sooners 24.