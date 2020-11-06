Congrats, everybody! We’ve made it though the season in one piece!
Well, sort of.
With the threat of COVID-19, a lot of people thought we wouldn’t make it all the way through the high school football season. I think I was one of them.
But here we sit with Week 10 upon us and the playoffs just around the bend. If nothing else, let us celebrate the fact that at least some teams (not many, but some) have played nine games thus far. All things considered, that’s impressive.
And while the Week 10 matchups might not have playoff spots on the line, there is still plenty at stake in some of these season finales.
We start in Anadarko, where the Warriors face Kingfisher with second place in the district essentially on the line. This is an intriguing matchup but I tend to give ‘Darko the edge, being at home. Give me Kent Jackson’s boys, 27-24.
(home team is in CAPS)
WEATHERFORD 31, Cache 24: Twenty-two points is all that separates Cache from being 4-4 and being undefeated. But this is the toughest opponent Cache has faced this year. Another touchdown loss for the Bulldogs? Woof.
SNYDER 38, Waurika 34: The Cyclones have a good chance to wrap up the second seed in District B-3.
Frederick 27, DAVIS 19: The Bombers played well enough to beat Marlow for 3 quarters before a turnover and fatigue caught up to them. How do they respond with the second seed potentially on the line?
Chickasha 35, ELGIN 14: The Owls finally get to play a game again. But can they secure their first win of the season?
TIPTON 45, Central High 15: The Tigers can get some confidence heading into the playoffs.
Empire 66, CYRIL 20: The Bulldogs wrap up a great season with a flourish.
Comanche 21, LINDSAY 20: The Indians defense will need to show up against the Leopards. A win could help them improve playoff seeding.
MARLOW 49, Tishomingo 13: The Outlaws have a chance to do what no Marlow team has done in over a century: go through a season undefeated. And while they weren’t perfect last week, beating a top-10 opponent by two scores is impressive.
Apache 34, CARNEGIE 15: The Warriors have lost their past two games, but still hold the second spot in the district. Larry McDaniel’s boys can run the ball. Can the Wildcats stop it?
DUNCAN 56, Southeast 7: The Demons (at least their fans) will be watching the scoreboard to see what MacArthur is doing. Mac must beat Ardmore by 7 or more points to claim the 2nd seed. An Ardmore win or a Mac win by 5 or fewer points, Duncan retains the 2nd spot. If Mac wins by 6? We go to a Friday Night Lights-esque coin toss.
EL RENO 55, Altus 8: The first year of the Dan Cocannouer era has been rough, but it comes to an end here.
Last week: 6-1 (one cancelation)
Season record: 69-22