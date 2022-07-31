Another successful All-State week wrapped up Friday night along with the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic and several area standouts made their mark although wins for the West teams were hard to find over the last couple of days.

Thursday Lawton MacArthur standout Arzhante Dallas produced 15 points for the Large West but it wasn’t quite enough as the Large East earned a tough 105-93 victory, using a quick start and strong finish to accomplish the win.