Another successful All-State week wrapped up Friday night along with the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic and several area standouts made their mark although wins for the West teams were hard to find over the last couple of days.
Thursday Lawton MacArthur standout Arzhante Dallas produced 15 points for the Large West but it wasn’t quite enough as the Large East earned a tough 105-93 victory, using a quick start and strong finish to accomplish the win.
The Large East produced a 29-23 edge in the first quarter and then closed out the game with a 29-24 edge in the final quarter to take the win.
The Small West pulled out a tense 82-78 victory and it was 10 points from Velma-Alma’s Tyler Stewart and 8 points from Marlow’s Josiah Johnson that helped their team pull off the split in the boys basketball games at Jenks High School.
This was one of those rare all-star games where good defense was critical as the Small West limited the Small East to just 16 points in the second and 12 in the third to give them a good cushion to hold off the charging East.
The final event of the week was the All-State football game and while the West played well, it was Collinsville quarterback Andrew Carney who led his team downfield in the final minutes to score and pull out a wild 34-27 victory at Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.
Carney, who has signed with Central Oklahoma, got the ball back with 2:50 remaining and marched 80 yards to score and foil a gallant West bid at victory.
Carney got the game winner on the final play, breaking away from a pair of West defenders to find time to throw and connect with Joe Overstreet of Hominy for the win.
Several area players did their best to help the West make it interesting, including talented Jace Gilbert of Marlow who kicked field goals of 44 and 48 yards and also hit three extra points. Gilbert will be heading to Iowa State soon to kick for the Cyclones.
Karsen Williams of Anadarko, Mason McDaniel of Apache, Will Bergner of Marlow and Eperone Taito of MacArthur also saw action for the West.
With the All-State Games history, the start of football practice will begin Aug. 8 with non-contact drills followed by the start of practice in full pads on Aug. 12.
There will be some games on Aug. 25-27 which is called Week Zero, but most teams will begin their seasons Sept. 1.
Fastpitch softball teams can begin their seasons on the first day of school, or Aug. 8 whichever comes first. Most fast-pitch teams have already been practicing.
Volleyball season also opens Aug. 8 and those teams have also begun practice.