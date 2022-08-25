Prior to the 2021 season, Cache was seen as a sleeper pick in Class 4A, with the Bulldogs’ offensive line in particular praised as one of the biggest and best in the state.
After a 2-0 start, all the pundits (and Cache football fans) felt pretty good. But the season quickly spiraled, with the Bulldogs losing their final 8 games, finishing with a last-place finish in the district.
It wasn’t as if the preseason hype was completely unwarranted. There was clear and obvious talent on the offensive line. According to head coach Faron Griffin, what plagued the Bulldogs more than anything had less to do with talent or X’s and O’s, and more to do with team chemistry and attitude.
Many players from that team return this season, hungry to write a new chapter, one with a happier ending. But after a team has had its confidence shaken, it can be easy to not recover it. But the Bulldogs expect to bounce back this season. And perhaps no player is relishing the redemption arc as much as Cache senior lineman Kenny Wermy.
“Last year, we went through some adversity and we have to learn and build from that, grow from it,” Wermy said. “You know you don’t want to be in that position again.”
The 6-6, 300-pounder is widely regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the state, earning back-to-back preseason first-team all-state recognition from PrepRedzone Oklahoma. But the top players don’t always make the best leaders. Kenny believes he can be the leader who helps teammates keep their eyes on the main goal: team success – namely, a playoff berth from the ultra-competitive District 4A-1.
Cache head coach Faron Griffin told Wermy in the offseason that he expected the senior to step up as a team leader. And he has answered that call with aplomb.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” Griffin said. “I sat him down after last season and we talked about ‘Don’t let things go to your head, learn from others’ mistakes,’ and he’s handled it so well.”
In addition to challenging Wermy to increase his leadership role, Griffin challenged the senior to improve his already impressive skill set. And thanks in part to the work he’s done with J.R. Conrad’s Trench Mafia Camp for linemen, Wermy has responded in kind.
“I challenged him to get stronger in the offseason, he got stronger,” Griffin said. “I challenged him to finish his blocks better, and now there’s a clip of him in a scrimmage against Eisenhower of him locking up with a guy 10 yards downfield.”
It’s part of why Wermy has earned so much attention from colleges. In addition to about half-a-dozen Division II offers, Wermy has an offer from Division I FCS school Central Arkansas, and has attended camps at Kansas State, the University of Tulsa and Oklahoma State. While the recruiting process can be overwhelming for some, Wermy is using all the opportunities to soak up as much as he can.
“It’s been fun and exciting,” Wermy said. “You get to go to these big schools and learn from these great coaches and just put more into your arsenal.”
Wermy said his ability to enjoy so many recruiting experiences – and so much else – is due to his family, with whom he is especially close.
“They’ve been so supportive and are always providing, motivating me,” Wermy said. “And obviously, spending money to go to camps and on visits.”
Before he can take his talents to the next level, Wermy has his sights set on leading the Bulldogs back to where they were just a couple of seasons ago: the Class 4A playoffs. A large group of seniors returns to make one final drive toward history, and Wermy knows games won’t be won just on the field.
“(It will take) us coming together as a team,” Wermy said. “And we’re doing a really good job of that so far.”