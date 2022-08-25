Prior to the 2021 season, Cache was seen as a sleeper pick in Class 4A, with the Bulldogs’ offensive line in particular praised as one of the biggest and best in the state.

After a 2-0 start, all the pundits (and Cache football fans) felt pretty good. But the season quickly spiraled, with the Bulldogs losing their final 8 games, finishing with a last-place finish in the district.

