ELGIN — Very few things in Blake Balch’s life have ever truly been constant.
As part of a military family, he was born in Germany, later moved to El Paso, then to Colorado, back to Germany and finally to the Lawton/Elgin/Fort Sill community. Every few years, it was a different school, new challenges, trying to make new friends. One thing that stayed constant was Blake’s life was his desire to play sports. And yet, even that was usually a mixed bag.
“I picked up football when I was like 8, living in Colorado, played it through 6th grade,” he said. “I played soccer, and I played flag football in 8th grade, but we didn’t really have football in Germany.”
Soccer has long been one of Blake’s passions, and a couple of years into his time at Elgin High School, Coach Chalmer Wyatt eventually talked him into running track for the first time since he was in 8th grade. And the payoff was swift (no pun), as he qualified for the state meet in Class 5A as a junior.
But it was also as a junior that Blake finally decided to give football another try. Unsure if there would be too much rust factor, Blake was hesitant at first, and there was definitely an adjustment to be made between the quick sprints in track and the many routes and reps done in football.
“I came back to football, it was the spring time and I was sitting in the huddle, and I was like, ‘Dang, I’m tired,’” Balch said. “Coach (Cody) Rowell was like, ‘It’s different than track, isn’t it?’. And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah it is’”.
But since then, he’s acclimated well. He caught a touchdown pass in the opener and is tied for third on the team in catches.
Off the field, the senior loves to fish and ride 4-wheelers on his parents’ property not far from Lake Ellsworth. He’s a self-described “science guy” who is taking zoology this semester, and loving it. He’d love to play a sport — any sport — in college. Whether he does or not, he’d like to study something in the world of criminal justice.
“I think it would be super cool to work for the FBI,” Balch said.