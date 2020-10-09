OKLAHOMA CITY — Winning one game at a state tournament is tough enough, but when you are wanting to win the gold ball it takes some planning, you need the players to execute and sometimes you need a little luck.
For Fort Cobb-Broxton coach Dale Bellamy he thought his plan for the first-round game looked good on paper but he needed his players to execute that plan and they did it to perfection, beating Vici, 2-0, Thursday in the first round of the Class A Fall Baseball State Tournament at Dolese Park.
The Mustangs will return today at 2 p.m. to face the winner of Thursday’s late game between Silo and Dale.
“We think we have a great chance to win this thing, but pitching is always a key and we planned it out to give us the best chance to reach that goal,” Bellamy said. “All three pitchers did what we asked of them. It takes some planning with these pitching rules.”
Senior Kyler Denton did his part to make the plan successful, starting on the mound and throwing three strong innings, fanning six and allowing two hits. The all-important other number was 46, that representing the number of pitches he threw.
Tyson Eastwood pitched the next 1 2/3 innings, fanning all five of the batters he faced, then Drew Woods went the final 2 1/3 innings to seal the outcome.
“We wanted to keep Kyler under 50 pitches so he would be available to start the finals Saturday and we wanted to keep Tyson under 35 pitches so he could come back tomorrow (Friday),” Bellamy said. “Being able to accomplish those things gives us a good shot in the semifinals with Jackson (Willits) and Eastwood both available.”
Denton, one of five seniors on the club, not only pitched well, he also drove in both the Mustangs’ runs and led the team with three singles. In the third Willits singled, moved to second when Dylan Weaver walked and then scored on a sharp single by Denton.
Willits also scored the other run, working a walk in the top of the fifth, then moving to second when Weaver got another free pass. Denton followed with another sharp line drive single for the other RBI.
“That first hit was on a breaking pitch, then the other two hits came on fast balls,” Denton said. “We had a slump there around Labor Day but now we’re all seeing the ball well and getting some big hits. We have a bunch of fighters on this team and we all are focused on winning it.”
Denton said he relied heavily on his cutter to get some big strikeouts early.
“That pitch was working good today, so I went with it quite a bit,” he said. “Tyson and Drew also made some great pitches. We all knew what we needed to do to give us our best chance at winning the championship and we did what we had to do.”
Woods started off the bottom of the seventh by issuing a walk, but he enticed the next batter to hit a ground ball to Willits at shortstop and the talented sophomore started a double play that proved to be a game-saver because the next batter, Daylon Todd, ripped a double to deep right-center to give the Indians new life.
But Woods got the next batter to pop up in the infield and Willits hauled it in to end the game.