If you paid any attention to trends in streaming programming and/or pop culture the past two months, you’re likely familiar with “Squid Game”, the Korean drama series that became a worldwide phenomenon. If you’re not familiar, hundreds of desperate people participate in a series of games with the promise of a massive financial payout to the last person standing.
This week, the high school football playoffs begin, Oklahoma’s own “Squid Game”. OK, so the stakes aren’t nearly as extreme (if you know, you know), there can still only be one winner who takes home the gold.
The beauty of the playoffs is everyone harbors hope of winning a championship. But the stark reality is only one team in each of the nine classes can finish the season as a state champion.
Southwest Oklahoma has a dozen schools in the OSSAA playoffs, scattered across six classes. Realistically, only a few of them have legitimate hopes of lifting a Gold Ball. But if we’re just talking about the realm of possibility, then all teams who have made it this far have a chance to go far. And that’s the fun of the playoffs. Everyone is at least given a shot.
(Home teams are in CAPS)
TIPTON 45, Southwest Covenant 28: The Patriots only have three wins on the season and the Tigers have been playing arguably their best ball of the season over the past month.
MARLOW 56, Purcell 14: The Outlaws better get their licks in here because given how loaded Class 2A is, this will be their last “easy” game of the season.
MOUNTAIN VIEW-GOTEBO 63, Sharon-Mutual 20: It’s funny to think that surrendering 20 points would be considered an “off night” for this MVG defense, but they’ve been that dominant. That being said, the Trojans put a scare into Pond Creek-Hunter earlier in the season and have shown an ability to put up points late in the season.
EMPIRE 55, Strother 8: The Bulldogs are extremely good. A win here would potentially set up a second-round clash with No. 5 Balko/Forgan.
VELMA-ALMA 58, Cyril 12: After dealing with a string of freak injuries early on, Cyril was able to make the playoffs. Unfortunately for Pirate fans, the Comets are probably the best team Cyril will have faced.
CADDO 37, Snyder 28: I actually think the Cyclones can win this one, but they must limit mistakes in order to do so.
SULPHUR 34, Anadarko 24: From 0-4 to the 3 seed in their own district, the Warriors have had quite the second half. Their demolition of Kingfisher in the season finale certainly caught my eye. But when it comes to a team like Sulphur, this might be a bridge too far this season for ‘Darko.
HOOKER 48, Apache 15: It’s sometimes hard to gauge just how good the Panhandle teams are. But I do know this: the Bulldogs only have one loss, and it was by two points to unbeaten Fairview in the season finale. I’d say they’re pretty good.
WASHINGTON 66, Comanche 13: Whether you agree with them being ranked No. 1 or not, Washington didn’t get its lofty ranking by accident.
WAYNOKA 60, Temple 13: The Railroaders (top 5 nickname) are just too much for Temple.