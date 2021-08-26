School is back in session, Labor Day parties are right around the corner and Halloween decorations are already up in local stores (seriously??). That can only mean one thing.
Football is back, ladies and gents!
And while people can overanalyze all they want about NFL preseason and fantasy drafts, games THAT COUNT can be seen at the high school level this week. And it is my privilege to be the sports editor and pigskin picker for the Lawton Constitution for a third year. It should be a fun, chaotic season, though hopefully not nearly as chaotic as last season. There are some tantalizing match-ups across the state in Week Zero (still a dumb name), with the likes of Owasso playing Edmond Santa Fe, Lincoln Christian heading to Beggs and Coweta facing Biship McGuinness, not to mention the handful of teams playing out-of-state competition.
But locally, the biggest matchup of the first slate of games takes place in western Comanche County, where the smell of revenge shall be ripe in the air.
As usual, the HOME TEAM is in CAPS.
Cache’s 2020 season started with a crazy game against El Reno that included a 21-point comeback, overtime and that would ultimately serve as something of a harbinger of what the season held. There would be comebacks, collapses and near-misses. And it all started with a narrow loss at El Reno.
Despite losing some of their top offensive playmakers, the Bulldogs return plenty of talent, especially on the offensive line. I’ve spoken to people in the Oklahoma high school football sphere who believe Cache will have one of the biggest lines in the entire state, regardless of class size. And with El Reno losing Dorian Plumley, Darius Moore and other standouts from last year’s club, Cache looks to be capable of doing some serious damage. Sure, there’s the little issue of the quarterback position. But if Cache can get even decent QB play, I think they should be really good this season. But the tone will need to be set this Friday. I’ll take CACHE over El Reno, 34-27.
WELLINGTON (TX) 49, Duncan 20 — Duncan was looking for a final non-district opponent and boy, did they get one. The Skyrockets are the No. 2 team in their class and have a tradition of winning. Yes, they are a smaller school (in the smallest 11-man classification Texas has), but they’re a really good small school. This one will be tough for a young Duncan team.
Apache 28, WAYNE 21 — The Warriors have a lot of really good players coming back from a team that was starting to peak at the right time before COVID-19 forced them out of the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how the offense looks with Triton Ivy at QB as Morgan Claborn moves to running back. Fact is, Apache has playmakers all over the field, matter what position they’re at.
Frederick 26, WICHITA FALLS (TX) CITY VIEW 9 — I’ve covered Frederick’s pas two season openers. And the only thing that gives me pause here is the Bombers looked a bit shaky in each of them before ultimately coming away with convincing victories. They appeared to be in an early hole in last year’s game with City View, but the defense rose to the occasion. I still think Frederick has enough talent back from last year to win this one for sure.
SHATTUCK 56, Tipton 20 — These matchups against the mighty Indians have not gone in Tipton’s favor. And while Shattuck didn’t win state last season, they’re still contenders.
CHICKASHA 23, Altus 13 — Head coach Dan Cocannouer said he believes the Bulldogs should be improved over last year. But just how much more improved will they be?
WALTERS 28, Hinton 18 — The Blue Devils finally get a win and start the season off on a high note.
CASADY 35, Carnegie 20 — An interesting matchup, but not one that appears to go in the Wildcats’ favor.
SNYDER 54, Corn Bible 14 — The Cyclones are poised to have a lethal offense this season and flaunt it on opening night.
Wilson 50, CYRIL 27 — With Carlson, Cocheran, and the Russell boys back, the Pirates have a lot of talent, just not enough to keep up with Wilson.
CENTRAL HIGH 33, Paoli 17 — The Bronchos are a team that could surprise some people this year.
Empire 65, WELLSTON 14 — The Bulldogs have a chance to be really good this year, maybe even better than last season. And last season, they smoked the Tigers by 46.