The Suburban league has had a couple of high-scoring weeks as we include missed scores from the week of May 13th with this week’s report from May 20th, finding Honors rolled in both sessions.
In fact, this week’s top series on the men’s honor roll of 766 by Keith Thompson was a product of the previous week.
Thompson had games of 247, 243 and 276 to make up the series that was followed by Archie Williams who put together a 747 that included a 290, 11 in a row, between games of 211 and 246.
Records show this to be Williams’ second career game that started with a spare in front of a string of eleven strikes.
Though this is no longer considered an Honor in the eyes of USBC, we still give credit where credit is due and think any string of 11 strikes in the same game should be recognized.
Ray Johnson found his way to a 742 total on games of 237, 268 and 237 and Phil Kilmartin stepped in for the first time this season and after 187 and 227 went front ten for a 289, capping off a 703 for totals.
This past week of Suburban league play showed more of the same high scoring, this time including a perfect 300 game by Matt Casey.
Casey seemed lined in with a 221 for game one but things went south in game two where a 154 is shown on the score card.
It all turned around in game three where Casey put together the required twelve strikes, posting his 6th-career 300 game.
Unfortunately, even a perfect score could not save Casey’s series, but Keith Thompson was there to once again lead the league, this time with 745 on games of 247, 239 and 259.
Jordan Kasza landed in second for the night, rolling 213, 280 and 246 for a 739 that is high in both categories on the women’s honor roll.
Joseph Langley shot 259, 230 and 236 to post 725 and Tim Lundquist hit 700 on the money with games of 258, 226 and 216.
League Highlights
In other league play last week, Brant Hill put games of 243, 241 and 257 together in the Early Birds league to lead with a 741.
Ben Laird followed with 727 that included a 258 game and a 277 closer and Patrick Caton rolled 203, 258 and 243 for a 704 to make this week’s bowling news.
Mark Hill topped TNT charts with games of 279, 205 and 247 for a 731, followed by Phil Kilmartin who shot 234, 260 and 222 for a 716.
John Troutman got TNT high game honors for his game one attempt that ended up a 289 score.
And on the senior league front, Bob Carter led in the Goodtimes with 718 on games of 259, 237 and 222.
Carter also scored a 707 in the Entertainers where he had games of 226, 255 and 226, but this time his set was second to Russell Nauman who posted games of 237, 222 and 257 for a 716.
Youth Highlights
The end of the youth bowling season was marked with the Oklahoma State Bowler of the Year tournament that was held at Sooner Bowling Center in Norman last weekend.
Bowlers qualified to participate in this event through their high scores bowled each month over the course of the season.
Bowlers from all over the state are invited to submit scores for this event so to be awarded a bowler of the month certificate is an achievement in itself.
Results from this season tournament were posted showing a couple of Champion Titles coming this way.
Maddox Swietek, who qualified through the TOBC Oak Trees league, brought home his first Bowler of the Year title bowling in the events U12 Boys division and posting a 523 series.
And congratulations are also in order for Tori Justice who won first place in the U18 Girls division with a 687 series.
Justice also qualified out of the TOBC Oak Trees league.
Other local youth participants were Brayden Kaplan (U12 Boy), Kalan Hicks (U12 Boy), Jersie Fleming (U12 Girl), Lainee Woods (U12 Girl), Michael York Jr. (7th – U15 Boy), Ali Biscaino (4th – U15 Girl), Leilana Stroh (U15 Girl), Elysia Palma (U15 Girl), Ashlee Timmons (U18 Girl) and Reaunna Robinson (U18 Girl).
No-Tap Fun at TBird
Dan Nicar, Rick Olson and Gary Sammons all lit up the scoreboard with No-Tap 300 games in the last installment of the Tuesday No-Tappers.
The league high series was a tie between David Fishbeck and Brant Hill, both with 742.
There were two no-tap 300 games rolled in the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama, both by Bob Carter, and a no-tap 298 by David Yett, but taking the cake, and first place, was Michael Sneed who tapped out with an 867 handicap total on games of 268, 244 and 277.
Carter started the day with a 244 before back to back 300’s, allowing for a second place total of 844 and Dave Chester, from the Wichita Falls area, took third with a 799.
Peggy Towne won the ladies division with a 730.
Scratch Singles went to Bob Carter, 844, followed by Michael Sneed, 789.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Michael Sneed/Fred Bessette, 550
(Gm 1, 2nd) Damon Foster/Dave Chester, 524
(Gm 2, 1st) Damon Foster/Dave Chester, 584
(Gm 2, 2nd) Dave Yett/Gary Webster, 565
(Gm 3, 1st) Bob Carter/Don Ginter Jr., 601
(Gm 3, 2nd) Dave Yett/James Williams, 562
Strike pot winners:
Michael Sneed, Gary Webster, Dave Yett, Don Ginter Jr., Sam Bowman
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Marshall Miller (X+X+0=20): No winner
Match Play: Don Ginter Jr. (X-9-Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Dave Chester (Needed 6, Got 8): No winner
Waldo: Fred Bessette wasn’t sure on how to approach the situation at hand but he had the right idea on both attempts at accomplishing the mission. Nonetheless, Waldo got away.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Bowman Captures Po-Boy Title
The May 19th edition of the Spring Po-Boy series drew 27 bowlers to the lanes to try their luck at being in the top 16 after a 2 game qualifier.
Dave Yett was top seed with 536 handicap on scratch games of 268 and 225.
Toby Franco was second with 213-234, 528 handicap, and Andrea Halstead rolled 489 on games of 246 and 224 for third.
The remaining field included Andrew Petering (258-205) 481, Kaleb Phillips, 455, Mike Wilson, 453, Matt Langford, 452, Phil Kilmartin, 448, Carter Croft, 443, Barry Morris, 442, Skeeter Davis, 440, Mark Hill, 439, Roy Olson, 438, Jacob McGregor, 438, Matt Ray, 435 and Marshall Miller, 432.
Winners of the qualifying high scratch games were Dave Yett, 268, and Andrew Petering, 258, in game one and game two went to Matt Ray, 255, and Mark Hill, 246.
Results from the round of 16 in the single-elimination bracket were as follows.
Miller over Yett 228-226, Kilmartin over Croft 236-162, Hill over Phillips 239-210, Petering over Olson 225-222, Halstead over McGregor 243-193, Davis over Wilson 251-241, Langford over Morris 252-237 and Franco over Ray 270-221.
In the round of eight, Kilmartin took care of Miller 214-201, Hill swept by Petering 278-233, Davis edged out Halstead 234-221 and Franco held off Langford 242-197.
The semifinals saw two scratch bowlers on one pair and two handicap bowlers on the other, both seemingly evenly matched as scores show Hill getting the win over Kilmartin 237-234 and Davis advancing over Franco 259-244.
Davis was a four point under dog in his match against Franco but going against Mark Hill in the finals had him up 36 pins before the competition started.
That was 36 pins that came in handy when added to his 193 score, which gave him the winning total of 229 to Hill’s 226 for the title.
Tune in next week for results from the final episode of the Spring Po-Boy event.