Friday
AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice 1, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, ESPN2
12:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m. — Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., Annapolis, Md., CBSSN
5:30 p.m. — W. Michigan at Michigan St., BTN
5:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — Kent St. at Xavier, FS1
5:30 p.m. — Cent. Arkansas at Butler, FS2
6 p.m. — Army at Duke, ACCN
6 p.m. — Robert Morris at Kentucky, SECN
7:30 p.m. — Indiana St. at Purdue, BTN
7:30 p.m. — Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy, CBSSN
7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. — New Hampshire at Marquette, FS2
8 p.m. — Brown at North Carolina, ACCN
8 p.m. — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona, PAC-12N
8:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNEWS
10 p.m. — Stanford at Santa Clara, CBSSN
10 p.m. — SMU at Oregon, PAC-12N
10:30 p.m. — Villanova at UCLA, ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
3:30 p.m. — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU
6 p.m. — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m. — Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Wyoming at Boise St., FS1
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, NBCSN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACCN
GOLF
4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
9 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF
Midnight (Saturday) — Women's Amateur Asia Pacific: Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
4 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
4 p.m. — Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell High School (Texas), NBCSN
8:30 p.m. — Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), Coppell, Texas, NBCSN
HORSE RACING
11 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at The Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m. — Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (Featherweights), Hollywood, Fla., SHO
NBA
6:45 p.m. — Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN
7 p.m. — Sacramento at Thunder, BS Southwest, 94.7 FM-KJCM, 1380 AM-KKRX
9:05 p.m. — Chicago at Golden State, ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, Rome, ESPN2
8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, Cincinnati, ESPN2
SWIMMING
Noon — ISL: Playoffs, CBSSN
TENNIS
11 a.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Stockholm-ATP Semifinals; Linz-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS
7:30 p.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin, TENNIS
Saturday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Oklahoma at Baylor, KJTL-TV (4), KOKH-TV (25), JAMZ 97.9 FM-KJMZ
11 a.m. — Michigan at Penn State, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
11 a.m. — Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPN
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2
11 a.m. — UCF at SMU, ESPNU
11 a.m. — West Virginia at Kansas State, FS1
11 a.m. — New Mexico State at Alabama, SECN
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Indiana, BTN
11 a.m. — UConn at Clemson, ACCN
11 a.m. — Bucknell at Army, CBSSN
1 p.m. — Utah at Arizona, PAC-12N
2:30 p.m. — Purdue at Ohio State, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)
2:30 p.m. — Miami at Florida State, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, BTN
2:30 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN
2:30 p.m. — UAB at Marshall, CBSSN
3 p.m. — Maryland at Michigan State, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)
3 p.m. — Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU
3 p.m. — South Carolina at Missouri, SECN
4:30 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon State, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Texas A&M at Ole Miss, ESPN
6 p.m. — Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Arizona State at Washington, FS1
6 p.m. — Air Force at Colorado State, CBSSN
6:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Virginia, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
6:30 p.m. — TCU at Oklahoma State, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25), Hot Country 97.3 FM
6:30 p.m. — Kansas at Texas, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Arkansas at LSU, SECN
6:30 p.m. — N.C. State at Wake Forest, ACCN
8 p.m. — Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N
9:30 p.m — Washington State at Oregon, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Utah State at San Jose State, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Nevada vs. San Diego State, at Carson, Calif., CBSSN
GOLF
4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
9 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF
4 a.m. (Sunday)
— EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Noon — Florida St. at Florida, ESPN
4 p.m. — Drexel at Syracuse, ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m. — Texas at Stanford, ESPN
4 p.m. — Kentucky at Indiana, ESPN
GOLF
4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
9 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF
4 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)
Noon — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Dallas, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Green Bay, KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)
7:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Las Vegas, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)