Friday

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice 1, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, ESPN2

12:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, ESPNU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m. — Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., Annapolis, Md., CBSSN

5:30 p.m. — W. Michigan at Michigan St., BTN

5:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU

5:30 p.m. — Kent St. at Xavier, FS1

5:30 p.m. — Cent. Arkansas at Butler, FS2

6 p.m. — Army at Duke, ACCN

6 p.m. — Robert Morris at Kentucky, SECN

7:30 p.m. — Indiana St. at Purdue, BTN

7:30 p.m. — Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy, CBSSN

7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ESPNU

7:30 p.m. — New Hampshire at Marquette, FS2

8 p.m. — Brown at North Carolina, ACCN

8 p.m. — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona, PAC-12N

8:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNEWS

10 p.m. — Stanford at Santa Clara, CBSSN

10 p.m. — SMU at Oregon, PAC-12N

10:30 p.m. — Villanova at UCLA, ESPN2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

3:30 p.m. — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU

6 p.m. — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m. — Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Wyoming at Boise St., FS1

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, NBCSN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACCN

GOLF

4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

9 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF

Midnight (Saturday) — Women's Amateur Asia Pacific: Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

4 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

4 p.m. — Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell High School (Texas), NBCSN

8:30 p.m. — Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), Coppell, Texas, NBCSN

HORSE RACING

11 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at The Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m. — Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (Featherweights), Hollywood, Fla., SHO

NBA

6:45 p.m. — Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN

7 p.m. — Sacramento at Thunder, BS Southwest, 94.7 FM-KJCM, 1380 AM-KKRX

9:05 p.m. — Chicago at Golden State, ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, Rome, ESPN2

8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, Cincinnati, ESPN2

SWIMMING

Noon — ISL: Playoffs, CBSSN

TENNIS

11 a.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Stockholm-ATP Semifinals; Linz-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS

7:30 p.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin, TENNIS

Saturday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Oklahoma at Baylor, KJTL-TV (4), KOKH-TV (25), JAMZ 97.9 FM-KJMZ

11 a.m. — Michigan at Penn State, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)

11 a.m. — Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPN

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2

11 a.m. — UCF at SMU, ESPNU

11 a.m. — West Virginia at Kansas State, FS1

11 a.m. — New Mexico State at Alabama, SECN

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Indiana, BTN

11 a.m. — UConn at Clemson, ACCN

11 a.m. — Bucknell at Army, CBSSN

1 p.m. — Utah at Arizona, PAC-12N

2:30 p.m. — Purdue at Ohio State, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)

2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)

2:30 p.m. — Miami at Florida State, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, BTN

2:30 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN

2:30 p.m. — UAB at Marshall, CBSSN

3 p.m. — Maryland at Michigan State, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)

3 p.m. — Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU

3 p.m. — South Carolina at Missouri, SECN

4:30 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon State, PAC-12N

6 p.m. — Texas A&M at Ole Miss, ESPN

6 p.m. — Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Arizona State at Washington, FS1

6 p.m. — Air Force at Colorado State, CBSSN

6:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Virginia, KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)

6:30 p.m. — TCU at Oklahoma State, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25), Hot Country 97.3 FM

6:30 p.m. — Kansas at Texas, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Arkansas at LSU, SECN

6:30 p.m. — N.C. State at Wake Forest, ACCN

8 p.m. — Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N

9:30 p.m — Washington State at Oregon, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Utah State at San Jose State, FS1

9:30 p.m. — Nevada vs. San Diego State, at Carson, Calif., CBSSN

GOLF

4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

9 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF

4 a.m. (Sunday)

— EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

Sunday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon — Florida St. at Florida, ESPN

4 p.m. — Drexel at Syracuse, ESPN2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m. — Texas at Stanford, ESPN

4 p.m. — Kentucky at Indiana, ESPN

GOLF

4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

9 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF

4 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

NFL

Noon — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)

Noon — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Dallas, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Green Bay, KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)

7:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Las Vegas, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

