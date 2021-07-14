Saturday, July 17
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. — Fromula 1: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2
10:25 a.m. — Fromula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2
1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Denver, FS1
2 p.m. — AMA Motocross: The 450cc Moto 2, Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn., KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)
2 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN
7 p.m. — The Camping World SRX Series, KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20, Individual Time Trial, Libourne to Saint-Émilion, 19 miles, NBCSN
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series, Saginaw Bay, Bangor Charter Township, Mich., FS1
GOLF
4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)
Noon — U.S. Girls' Junior: Championship Match, Columbia CC, Chevy Chase, Md., GOLF
3 p.m. — The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich., KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF
3 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
2 p.m. — Texas at Toronto, BS Southwest
3 p.m. — Cleveland at Oakland, FS1
6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at Chicago White Sox OR San Francisco at St. Louis, KOKH-TV (25), KJTL-TV (12)
RUGBY
Midnight (Sunday) — British & Irish vs. DHL (Taped), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m. — USL: San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs, ESPN2
4 p.m. — MLS: New England at Atlanta United, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston, FS1
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras, Group D, Houston, FS1
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m. — TBT: Team DRC vs. Herd That, Frist Round, Wichita, Kan., ESPN
1 p.m — TBT: WoCo Showtime vs. Best Virginia, Frist Round, Wichita, Kan., ESPN
X GAMES
7 p.m. — X Games 2021: BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California, ESPN2
Sunday, July 18
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. — Fromula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN
3 p.m. — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Denver, FS1
CYCLING
9:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 67 miles, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series, Saginaw Bay, Bangor Charter Township, Mich., FS1
GOLF
3 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
6 p.m. — PLL: All-Star Game, NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
Noon — San Diego at Washington, TBS
Noon — Texas at Toronto, BS Southwest
6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN
RUGBY
6 p.m. — MLR: New England at Rugby ATL, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota United, ESPN
4 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan., KOKH-TV (25), KJTL-TV (12)
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m. — TBT: Bucketneers vs. War Ready, Frist Round, Charleston, W. Va., ESPN
3 p.m — TBT: TBD, Frist Round, Charleston, W. Va., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m. — ATL, ESPN2