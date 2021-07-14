Saturday, July 17

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. — Fromula 1: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2

10:25 a.m. — Fromula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2

1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Denver, FS1

2 p.m. — AMA Motocross: The 450cc Moto 2, Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn., KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

2 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN

7 p.m. — The Camping World SRX Series, KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20, Individual Time Trial, Libourne to Saint-Émilion, 19 miles, NBCSN

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series, Saginaw Bay, Bangor Charter Township, Mich., FS1

GOLF

4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

Noon — U.S. Girls' Junior: Championship Match, Columbia CC, Chevy Chase, Md., GOLF

3 p.m. — The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich., KWTV (9), KAUZ-TV (6)

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF

3 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN

9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

MLB

2 p.m. — Texas at Toronto, BS Southwest

3 p.m. — Cleveland at Oakland, FS1

6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at Chicago White Sox OR San Francisco at St. Louis, KOKH-TV (25), KJTL-TV (12)

RUGBY

Midnight (Sunday) — British & Irish vs. DHL (Taped), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m. — USL: San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs, ESPN2

4 p.m. — MLS: New England at Atlanta United, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston, FS1

9 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras, Group D, Houston, FS1

TBT BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — TBT: Team DRC vs. Herd That, Frist Round, Wichita, Kan., ESPN

1 p.m — TBT: WoCo Showtime vs. Best Virginia, Frist Round, Wichita, Kan., ESPN

X GAMES

7 p.m. — X Games 2021: BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California, ESPN2

Sunday, July 18

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. — Fromula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN

3 p.m. — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Denver, FS1

CYCLING

9:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 67 miles, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series, Saginaw Bay, Bangor Charter Township, Mich., FS1

GOLF

3 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England, KFOR-TV (4), KFDX-TV (3)

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

6 p.m. — PLL: All-Star Game, NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

Noon — San Diego at Washington, TBS

Noon — Texas at Toronto, BS Southwest

6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN

RUGBY

6 p.m. — MLR: New England at Rugby ATL, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota United, ESPN

4 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan., KOKH-TV (25), KJTL-TV (12)

TBT BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — TBT: Bucketneers vs. War Ready, Frist Round, Charleston, W. Va., ESPN

3 p.m — TBT: TBD, Frist Round, Charleston, W. Va., ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m. — ATL, ESPN2

