Saturday, August 22

BOXING

7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)

9 p.m. — PBC Fight Night, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2

GOLF

8 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF

2 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF

3 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. — NC vs. kt, ESPN

2:55 a.m. (Sunday) — Lotte vs. Samsung, ESPN

MLB

3 p.m. — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FS1

6 p.m. — Minnesota at Kansas City, FS1

8 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, FS Southwest

NBA

Noon — NBA Playoff: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

2:30 p.m. — NBA Playoff: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

5:10 p.m. — NBA Playoff: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 94.7 FM, 1380 AM

7:30 p.m. — NBA Playoff: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)

Sunday, August 23

AUTO RACING

Noon — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN

GOLF

3 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF

7 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF

11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF

2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., KAUZ-TV (6), KWTV (9)

2:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1

KBO BASEBALL

2:55 a.m. — Lotte vs. Samsung, ESPN

MLB

3 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, FS Southwest

3 p.m. — Houston at San Diego, ESPN

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN

NBA

Noon — NBA Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)

2:30 p.m. — NBA Playoff: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)

5:30 p.m. — NBA Playoff: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

8 p.m. — NBA Playoff: Denver vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

Recommended for you