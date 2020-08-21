Saturday, August 22
BOXING
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)
9 p.m. — PBC Fight Night, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2
GOLF
8 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF
2 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF
3 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — NC vs. kt, ESPN
2:55 a.m. (Sunday) — Lotte vs. Samsung, ESPN
MLB
3 p.m. — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FS1
6 p.m. — Minnesota at Kansas City, FS1
8 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, FS Southwest
NBA
Noon — NBA Playoff: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
2:30 p.m. — NBA Playoff: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
5:10 p.m. — NBA Playoff: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 94.7 FM, 1380 AM
7:30 p.m. — NBA Playoff: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
Sunday, August 23
AUTO RACING
Noon — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN
GOLF
3 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF
7 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., KAUZ-TV (6), KWTV (9)
2:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m. — Lotte vs. Samsung, ESPN
MLB
3 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, FS Southwest
3 p.m. — Houston at San Diego, ESPN
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN
NBA
Noon — NBA Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
2:30 p.m. — NBA Playoff: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
5:30 p.m. — NBA Playoff: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m. — NBA Playoff: Denver vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT