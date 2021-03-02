CACHE 42, PLAINVIEW 40
Girls Regional consolation
CACHE — Kyla Bonnarens 6-4-19, Heidebrecht 3-0-8, Robinson 3-0-8, Carter 2-0-4, Muldowney 0-3-3; Totals 14-7-42.
PLAINVIEW — Hedger 5-0-13, Grant 4-1-9, Hudson 2-2-7, Hammon 2-0-6, Chaney 2-0-5; Totals 15-3-40.
Cache;9;10;15;10;—;42
P'view;7;6;12;15;—;40
3-point goals: CACHE — Bonnarens 3, Robinson 2, Heidebrecht 2; PLAINVIEW — Hedger 3, Hammon 2, Hudson, Chaney.
CYRIL 54, BUFFALO VALLEY 32
Boys Area consolation
CYRIL — Hayden Big Soldier 4-8-18, Kole Carlson 5-1-12, Mack 1-7-9, Thompson 3-0-8, Hart 2-2-7; Totals 15-18-54.
BUFFALO VALLEY — Zane Collins 5-0-11, Canter 4-0-8, Hunter 3-1-7, Morris 2-0-6; Totals 14-1-32.
Cyril;15;4;13;22;—;54
BV;4;6;10;12;—;32
3-point goals: CYRIL — Big Soldier 2, Thompson 2, Carlson, Hart; BUFFALO VALLEY — Morris 2.
HENNESSEY 55, APACHE 37
Boys Regional Championship
APACHE — Brayden Curry 4-0-10, Komardley 2-4-9, Coffman 3-3-9, Smith 1-2-4, Roberts 1-0-3, Scott 1-0-2; Totals 12-9-37.
HENNESSEY — N/A
Apache;9;4;8;16;—;37
Hennessey;12;9;21;13;—;55
3-point goals: APACHE — Curry 2, Komardley, Roberts; HENNESSEY — N/A