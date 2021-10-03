For the second week in a row, the week’s high series came out of the senior Entertainers League at Thunderbird Lanes.
This week, the Entertainers was where the high game of the week came from as well, one or the two 11 in a row games that went in the books.
Roy Olson was the bowler behind the wheel, running the front eleven strikes of game two in an attempt at his first career perfect score.
Olson pulled the last throw just enough to leave a 4-pin, negating his effort and leaving him with a career high 299 consolation.
Olson said that he wasn’t nervous, well, maybe just a little bit.
Olson was not in the running for high series after his game three but Phil Kilmartin found the groove early and earned that recognition with games of 279, 246 and 247 for a 772 to top the honor roll.
Kenny Ratke was next best in the Entertainers with 718 on games of 228, 247 and 243 and Teri Jester topped the ladies charts with a nice 711 that went 209, 224 and 278.
And for the fifth time in his bowling career, Robert Copeland spared in the first frame and proceeded to carry strikes off the sheet for a 290, 11 in a row, game one of the Early Birds league last Monday night at Thunderbird Lanes.
Copeland didn’t have much luck after that and only managed 686 for series but Mark Paslay was on hand to keep the league in the news, scoring 256, 230 and 224 for a 710.
Other League Highlights
Matt Casey was the Goodyear bowler of the week with games of 248, 235 and 280 for a 763 series and Tory Morales chimed in with a 718 entry that went 195, 279 and 244.
Jeff Janssen led in the His and Hers with 761 on games of 279, 267 and 215 where Jimmy Bomboy put together his 711 on games of 227, 245 and 239.
The Guys and Dolls league reported Demetrius Wilcox with the high series of the night of 743. Wilcox shot 235, 279 and 229.
Kellan Hill topped the TNT league with a 716 that included games of 244, 247 and 225, followed by Bill Oakes who shot 702 with scores of 213, 259 and 230.
Had to look twice at this one but Ray Johnson was the only Suburban leaguer to bust 700, posting a 714 on games of 236, 234 and 244.
And in Goodtimes news, Kenny Ratke shot 218, 237 and 252 for a 707 and Bob Carter rolled 235, 257 and 212 for a 704.
Youth Bowling
Jaeden Ellis was the youth bowler of the week with a 615 series that included games of 160, 231 and 224 rolled in the TBird Legends league.
Mikey York registered the high game of the week of 240 in the same league.
And bowling his first year in the TBird MiniShots Bumper league at Thunderbird Lanes, 4-year-old William Hern bowled his first 100 game of 108.
This is the first 100 game on the season for the bumper league.
No-Tap News
David Fishbeck rolled 290 for the Tuesday No-Tappers high game that would also allow for the day’s high series of 748.
Otherwise scoring was steady with Michael Sneed opening with a 277 and totaling out at 728, Dan Nic-ar stayed consistent with games of 230, 239 and 242 for a 711 and Walter Keithley tapped out at 703.
The Senior 9 Pin No Tap Colorama crowned Bob Hartley the winner in the men’s division with an 823 handicap series.
Damon Foster took second with 797.
Sue Avis put the ladies high series on the board of 847, followed by Elaine Henderson with 775.
Marshall Miller won the scratch singles event with 763. Second place went to Sam Bowman for a 709.
Mystery Doubles results
(Gm 1, 1st) Elaine Henderson/Bob Hartley, 585
(Gm 1, 2nd) Richard Payette/Charline Paslay, 571
(Gm 2, 1st) Sam Bowman/Margit Augustine, 528
(Gm 2, 2nd) Elaine Henderson/Bob Hartley, 511
(Gm 3, 1st) Sue Avis/Cle Cox, 566
(Gm 3, 2nd) Elaine Henderson/Bob Hartley, 502
Strike pot winners:
Damon Foster was the only bowler to win a strike pot ticket and even then, only got half, Sam Bowman rolled strike, strike and one to win the “21” Jackpot in the special ticket contest.
And Cleo Travis drew a round of ‘awe’s’ from the gallery after getting back to back nine counts before rolling a strike to loose in the Match Play battle of three of a kind.
Sue Avis needed a four count but knocked over six to leave the Pill Draw account to grow for another week and for a change of pace, four bowlers were drawn in an effort to conquer Waldo.
All bowlers lined up first with the headpin in play, trying to knock down everything except the head pin. There were no winners.
Then the bowlers moved to the adjoining lane where a rack without the head pin waited. There were no winners in that attempt either so we will keep trying.
Bowlers who let Waldo get away were Sam Bowman, Barry Morris, Richard Payette and Sue Avis.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
In Memoriam
It is once again with great sorrow that we share with you the passing of yet another individual who gave their heart and soul to bowling, once upon a time, a long time ago, Gary Sammons Sr.
This memorial comes directly from the heart as I could not find better words than those coming from one who was as close as one can get being the son and his own namesake.
In the words of Gary Sammons Jr., I share with you a tribute to a man who touched many lives in our bowling community.
“My dad started setting pins by hand when he was 12 years old. They didn’t officially name him an em-ployee until he was 17 years old, in 1954. He enlisted in the Army at 18, but had to bow out after about three months when they discovered he had a form of Muscular Dystrophy. He would later attend the first ever Brunswick mechanic school for the A2 pinsetters. He worked as a mechanic before making his way to the front of the house and soon becoming an assistant manager. As the years went by, he eventually became the bowling center manager at Fort Sill. He still would fill in when someone needed off work, even filling in when they were short a mechanic. He was also instrumental in bringing about the naming contest that would name the building that we know of today as Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
Upon his retirement in 1998, he had 44 years of service and had enough leave and vacation accumulat-ed that his official retirement date would actually come about a year later. Throughout my life, I’ve known many people who worked with my father and have met many more along the way. It is very hum-bling and makes me extremely proud of the man he was when all have so many good things to say about him. He called the people he hired “co-workers”, and never “employees”. He also served as the association secretary, association president, and the president of the AJBC association at different points in time. One of our local hall of famers said to me some time ago that my father was “original furniture” in our association. He took pride in supporting youth bowling and was always happy to lend a few tips, even to those “righties” he would reference as he was a southpaw.”
One youth in particular, now a senior leaguer was Richard Jacoby who remembered him as his youth league coach when he first started bowling.
Gary Jr. went on to say that he bowled this week in honor of his dad who truly loved the game.
“I found old newspaper articles online and learned that he made the rounds in town and bowled in many leagues at different houses. I remember many, many Monday nights during my youth when he would come directly home from bowling the Men’s Major League at Thunderbird and carry that briefcase straight to his desk and begin doing the books (and in those days it literally was a BIG book). His days off then were Mondays and Tuesdays. He would stay up late Monday night, typing away at the standing sheet, one key at a time, and would take part of Tuesday to go post the sheet at the bowling center and make his deposit. He taught me how to do the books and I became the secretary/treasurer of the Ban-tam league at the age of 11 and loved it. I also remember a few times on Saturday mornings when I was told I could “either straighten up or take your shoes off”. He loved his family and loved the game of bowling. He still read the bowling column and never stopped asking about bowlers’ whereabouts, how they were doing, or simply telling me to say “hello” to them when I saw them. Some of the guys still throwing these round rocks we call bowling balls also bowled with him back in the day. Many of our sen-ior bowlers now threw their first ball as an adult in the leagues they bowled with him.
It’s been an emotional week, bringing our son, Jesse, into the world as my “pops” leaves his legacy behind. We couldn’t be more proud of him and I still strive, and often struggle, to be a little more like him each passing day.”
Rest in peace, Gary Sammons Sr. July 1937-Sept. 2021.