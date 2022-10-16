Three weeks remain in the regular season and there are just two unbeaten teams remaining among the Southwest Oklahoma programs and while one comes as no surprise, the other has become one of the area’s most impressive 2022 stories.
Most seasons begin with Tipton being ranked and unbeaten and that’s once again the case this year as Travis White has the Tigers unbeaten at 7-0 on the season and eager for more playoff challenges in the weeks to come.
The other unbeaten is Walters and the mere fact that Chuck Terry has been able to put that program in the rankings at 7-0 is not really a surprise because entering the season the Blue Devils had some quality seniors and they’ve played up to their potential.
Now the biggest challenge yet comes up this week as the Blue Devils make the drive to Apache to meet the upstart Warriors for the District A-2 lead. Apache is 4-0 in district like the Blue Devils but the Warriors have suffered a couple of non-district losses, one to Minco and the other to No. 1-ranked Ringling. That game matched Apache’s first-year head coach Tanner Koons against his father Phil who made the playoffs a tradition while coaching at Tuttle.
Once Apache got into the district schedule the Warriors have had little trouble winning, beating Mangum (46-18), Hobart (32-6), Cordell (44-0) and Snyder by that same 44-0 score last week.
Walters has beaten Snyder (32-6), Mangum (32-14), Empire (52-27) and Carnegie (43-6) which seems to make for a high-scoring battle Friday at Chandler Field in Apache.
While the Blue Devils have the edge in experience, Apache is blessed with some talented young players including sophomore quarterback Houston Herrin who has become a strong dual-threat quarterback under Koons’ tutelage.
Elsewhere around the area there will be several teams trying to bounce back from tough losses, most notably Elgin which was unable to stop Noble, losing a 32-21 decision Friday at Noble. The Owls are now 6-1 and will have to regroup and face improving Duncan Friday at Elgin. After losing to Midwest City and MacArthur, the Demons have beaten Noble and Altus to climb to 2-2 in District 5A-1 and that has put the Demons into the playoff picture.
MacArthur hits the road to face El Reno and while the Indians haven’t been mentioned as a playoff contender, they are 2-2 and smack in the middle of the race for one of the four playoff berths. in that rugged district.
The only Lawton-area program to win last week was Eisenhower that went on the road and upset Shawnee, 17-12, Thursday. The Eagles will have a bye this week before finishing with Guthrie and Southeast.
Things only get tougher for Lawton High this week after losing 38-14 to Deer Creek-Edmond, failing to score in the second half as the Antlers stayed in the district title picture. LHS now must visit Choctaw needing a win to improve its playoff hopes although with six teams making the playoffs in 6A(II)-2, the Wolverines are still in good position with Putnam North and Capitol Hill coming up after the Choctaw test.
Cache continues to face tough teams in Class 4A, losing to Weatherford, 24-10, after being in that game at halftime. This week the Bulldogs battle John Marshall which has yet to win a game but has been able to score points with ease at times.
In District 3A-2, Marlow racked up a 48-0 win over Douglass and the Outlaws have a home game with Sulphur this week in a game that will go a long way toward nailing down a playoff berth. In District 3A-1, Anadarko remains in good position after beating North Rock Creek, 37-7, Thursday. The Warriors host Mount Saint Mary this week in what should be an easy win, however, on the horizon is No. 1 Metro Christian and then a Week 10 game against Kingfisher.
The area’s best 2A team, Frederick, continues to put points on the board on a regular basis, routing Comanche, 59-0, to climb to 3-1 in District 2A-3. Frederick visits Crooked Oak this week and then closes against Lindsay in a key game that could determined the runner-up spot in that race.
The best eight-man matchup has Mt. View-Gotebo visiting Tipton but there is little doubt which set of Tigers will be favored in this game at Don Royal Stadium. Mt. View-Gotebo routed Bray-Doyle, 62-6, last week while Tipton put a “Mercy Rule” loss on Grandfield, 46-0.