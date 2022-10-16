Three weeks remain in the regular season and there are just two unbeaten teams remaining among the Southwest Oklahoma programs and while one comes as no surprise, the other has become one of the area’s most impressive 2022 stories.

Most seasons begin with Tipton being ranked and unbeaten and that’s once again the case this year as Travis White has the Tigers unbeaten at 7-0 on the season and eager for more playoff challenges in the weeks to come.

