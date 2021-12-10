MARLOW — It’s an unseasonably warm, calm day in Southwestern Oklahoma. Based solely on weather, it certainly doesn’t feel like the first full week of December. But if one were to drive through the town of Marlow on this Thursday, one would likely pick up on a mood that is synonymous with late autumn and early winter in small, southern towns. Business after business has messages of encouragement on its windows or marquee. Nearly every vehicle in the football stadium’s parking lot has a message written upon it in window marker. Students and parents carry goody bags to the field house. Plastic cups stuck into a fence at property on the outskirts of town make out the message, “ROLL OUTLAWS ROLL”.
Although the town of Marlow supports the local high school football team all season long, the community has been rallying around the Outlaws in recent weeks at the levels the likes of which haven’t been seen there since 2006.
That was the last time the Marlow Outlaws played for a state football championship. That December, the Outlaws were flattened in the Class 3A state championship game by Sequoyah Claremore, 32-3 in Edmond.
Matt Weber was the head coach of that Marlow team. And after about a decade away from the program, he returned in 2018. And 15 years on from that title game loss, Weber and the Outlaws are once again heading to the state finals, once again being played in Edmond. This time in Class 2A, undefeated and 2nd-ranked Marlow faces fellow unbeaten, top-ranked Washington, for the state championship, 7 p.m. Saturday night at the recently-renamed Chad Richison Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Weber remembers that 2006 title game all too well, but he also knows the past doesn’t have much impact on this year’s championship contest. However, Weber sees some definite commonalities between his two state finalists, even if high school football as a whole has changed drastically in 15 years.
“We had really, really good, strong team leaders then. Both teams had good defenses, also. We’re probably a little bit explosive, offensively,” Weber said. “But game has changed so much since 2006 to 2021. You just look at the way colleges are. It’s become such an offensive game, kind of grass basketball. We play good defense, and so does Washington, but that’s become a rarity these days.”
Outstanding defense is far from the only similarity between the two finalists, as their stats and styles of play are close to being mirror images of one another. Both line up in the Pistol quite a bit, both have running backs who can carry the load (Marlow with Julian Marroquin, the Warriors with Cole Scott), both have speedy playmakers outside and both have quarterbacks who can hurt a defense with their arm or legs (Marlow standout Jace Gilbert and Washington sophomore Major Cantrell). Both teams have proven they can score plenty of points (Marlow averages nearly 45 points a game, Washington 47.4) while also stifling opposing offenses (the Outlaws give up 10.1 ppg, the Warriors allow just 10.8). After watching Washington hold an explosive Beggs offense to just 6 points in the semifinals, Weber said it will be up to his team, especially the veteran leaders, to not get too discouraged if/when things don’t come as easily as they had for the Outlaws during the rest of the season.
“I think both sides of the ball, it’s just about being patient,” Weber said. “We need to be able to run the football, that always sets up our passing game. And we’ve got good guys out on the edge, too.”
While Marlow hasn’t played for a title in 15 years, it’s been since 1964 that the Outlaws have won a state championship. Meanwhile, Washington is no stranger to this stage, having lost in the state title game just last year. Weber knows the Warriors are looking to redeem themselves, but said his team has shown the look of a champion this season, too. Whether it’s on gameday or during the week, they’ve carried themselves the same way. On Saturday, they hope to carry that attitude all the way to a state championship.
“I think any time you have a good football team like we do, you practice well. I can’t remember us having a bad practice all year,” Weber said. “I will say, last week was the first time our kids had some butterflies. I don’t know if it was the neutral site, or the bigger stadium or just knowing what was (at stake). And I’m sure there’ll be some of that when we get up there (to Edmond). But like they say, after the first snap, those things are usually gone.”