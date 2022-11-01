At least two city-area schools have already changed their football games from Friday to Thursday due to the outlook for strong thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.
MacArthur will play Noble on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday and Cache will host Chickasha at the same time on Thursday.
Cache will start Senior Night festivities at 6 p.m. Thursday and fans and family members are urged to be there at 6 p.m. to start the festivities due to the large number of seniors in several sports.
Other schools are trying to make changes as well and if any area school does change, would the coach or member of the administration please email your change to this email address: jgoodman@swoknews.com
We will run any schedule changes in the next several editions of the paper to make sure as many fans as possible can attend.