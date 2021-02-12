Cameron has announced a list of schedule updates for the upcoming weekend due to predicted hazardous road conditions due to weather
The Cameron Aggies baseball team will not head to Austin, Tex. this weekend as previously scheduled due to weather projections. This will postpone the Aggies three-game set with St. Edward’s and delay the CU baseball season another week. The Aggies will look to get their baseball season started on Feb. 19th in Lawton against West Texas A&M.
The Black and Gold will not hit the hardwood this weekend either as both games for both the Aggie men and women have been postponed due to the weather projections causing hazardous travel this weekend. CU was expected to head to San Antonio and take on St. Mary’s for a pair of games this weekend.