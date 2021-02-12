In preparing for the possibility of inclement weather, Lawton Public Schools cancelled the first night of back-to-back city rivalry games at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Night 2 is currently still set to go on.
Thursday night’s contests between MacArthur and Eisenhower were called off due to potentially icy roads. With the regular season winding down, Lawton Public Schools Athletic Director Gary Dees said he does not expect the game to be rescheduled or made up.
Friday night’s contests between Lawton High and MacArthur were still scheduled to be played, Dees said, as of the Constitution’s press time on Thursday night.