Trainers are often the unsung heroes of athletic programs, working to keep athletes from getting injuries in the first place to helping with the rehab after those injuries occur during practice or sporting events.
Like all trainers, Dan Talavera loved his job with the Elgin Public Schools and he was very dedicated to the athletes and coaches, so much so that his loyalty to the Owls may have led in part to his tragic death last week.
As was normally the case, “Big Dan” was right behind the Elgin basketball teams’ bench last Thursday, taping ankles, stretching sore muscles, getting ice packs on sore joints and the other things trainers are taught to do to aid the athletes under their care.
During the evening he mentioned to several people that his leg was sore but when he was told to go home and take care of himself, Dan didn’t take their advice, more concerned with the athletes than himself.
Less than 24 hours later Dan was dead and now the Elgin athletes and coaches, along with trainers who knew and loved him are mourning his passing.
What he didn’t tell anyone was he had an infection in his leg and after being taken to the hospital the following morning, sepsis racked his body and even quick work by the medical experts couldn’t save his life.
I met Dan 30 or so years ago when he was working with Lawton High School trainer David Stanley as he strived to get his certification so he could start a career as a trainer.
“He worked with me for three or four years while he was working to get his certification,” Stanley said. “We’ve been good friends ever since. Dan loved his job and cared deeply about the athletes he treated.”
My experiences with Dan were always pleasant and he always had that huge smile on his face as he stuck out his big hand to shake mine. We both loved our visits over the years and he was always talking about how important it was for him to be serving as a trainer, helping others.
“Big Dan” was just that, a large man who fought those demons many of us have; eating good food and not being able to exercise and lose that weight to make our lives easier.
Several years back yours truly got an anonymous phone call asking about the “Elgin trainer” and why did the school keep Dan around after seeing him take some time to reach an injured player on the field.
My comments to that caller were simple, finding an athletic trainer is not an easy task these days as fewer and fewer are entering that program in college. I also told that caller that while Dan couldn’t sprint out to the injured athlete, when he got there and they got the player back to the sideline, he would know exactly what to do.
The last thing I told that caller was that while Dan didn’t get around that well, he had a huge heart and he cared deeply about doing the right thing whenever he treated an Elgin athlete, or as he often did, help athletes from opposing teams when care was needed.
It was fitting that this writer got that phone call because I know all about having trouble getting around. These days I rely on a powerchair to get around but it’s not something that is going to keep me from doing the job I love, covering sports and talking with coaches and athletes.
Dan was no different, he struggled to get around but he loved his job and wanted to do it for the rest of his life. None of his many friends expected that his life would be cut short at 52.
Friday at 1 p.m. at the new Elgin Fine Arts Auditorium, athletes, coaches, fellow trainers and friends will gather to memorialize “Big Dan” and my hunch is that new facility will be jam-packed to honor his life and work.
Those of us who love sports, especially at the high school level, can only hope that some of those athletes will decide to follow Dan’s path into athletic training because there is a deep need for others to pursue that rewarding career.
Darrell Stanley, a longtime area hoops coach, penned a great poem on “Big Dan” and posted it on Facebook and it’s a great read. As I read it several times a couple of verses really seemed to sum up Dan’s life;
Don’t have time to care for himself,
Taking care of others was highest on his list.
You were the best at your craft, the top of the charts,
But now we are all hurting, can you come tape out hearts?
Rest in Peace Big Dan and thanks for all the memories.